BROUSSARD — Dennis Smith of Lafayette fired a 6-under par 66 on Tuesday at Le Triomphe Golf and Country Club to earn medalist honors and qualify for the 2018 U.S. Senior Amateur Championship.
Smith, a member of Lafayette’s Oakbourne Country Club, advances to compete in the Senior Amateur, Aug. 25-30 at Eugene Country Club in Eugene, Oregon. It will be his first appearance in the event.
Smith was the only competitor to finish under par. Grady Brame of Hammond bested Doug Quienalty of Lake Charles in a sudden-death playoff to become first alternate after both shot even-par 72.