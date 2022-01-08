These seasons dates were outlined by the Wildlife Division of the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries during Thursday’s Wildlife and Fisheries Commission meeting in Baton Rouge:
RESIDENT GAME
DEER
All allow either-sex take unless there is a bucks-only season in progress.
Area 1: Archery, Oct. 1-Jan. 31; Primitive Weapons, Nov. 12-18 & Jan. 23-31; Modern Firearms/still-hunt only, Nov. 19-Dec. 9 & Jan. 9-22; with/without dogs, Dec. 10-Jan. 8; Youth-only and honorably discharged veterans, Oct. 29-Nov. 4.
Area 2: Archery, Oct. 1-Jan. 31; Primitive Weapons, Oct. 22-28 & Jan. 16-22; Modern Firearms/still hunt only, Oct. 29-Dec. 7; with/without dogs, Dec. 8-Jan. 15; Youth-only and honorably discharged veterans, Oct. 8-14.
Area 3: Archery, Sept. 17-Jan. 15; Primitive Weapons, Oct. 8-14 & Jan. 2-8; Modern Firearms/still-hunt only, Oct. 15-Nov. 27; with/without dogs, Nov. 28-Jan. 1; Youth-only and honorably discharged veterans, Sept. 24-30.
Area 4: Archery, Oct. 1-Jan. 31; Primitive Weapons, Nov. 12-18 & Jan 23-31; Modern Firearms/still-hunt only, Nov. 19-Dec. 9 & Jan. 9-22; with/without dogs, Dec. 10-Jan. 8; Youth-only and honorably discharged veterans, Oct. 29-Nov. 4.
Area 5: Archery, Oct. 1-15, bucks only & Oct. 16-Feb. 15; Primitive Weapons, Nov. 12-18, either sex & Jan. 23-31, bucks only; Modern Firearms/still-hunt only, Nov. 19-Dec. 9, bucks only except either-sex take allowed Nov. 19-20 & Nov. 25-27 ; with/without dogs, Dec. 10-Jan. 22, bucks only except either-sex take allowed Dec. 10-11 & Dec. 17-18; Youth-only and honorably discharged veterans, Oct. 29-Nov. 4.
Area 6: Archery, Oct. 1-15, bucks only & Oct. 16-Feb. 15; Primitive Weapons, Nov. 12-18 & Jan. 23-31; Modern Firearms/still-hunt only, Nov. 19-Dec. 9; with/without dogs, Dec. 10-Jan. 22; Youth-only and honorably discharged veterans, Oct. 29-Nov. 4.
Area 7: Archery, Sept. 17-Jan. 15; Primitive Weapons, Oct. 8-14 & Jan. 2-8; Modern Firearms/still-hunt only, Oct. 15-Nov. 27; with/without dogs, Nov. 28-Jan. 1; Youth-only and honorably discharged veterans, Sept. 24-30.
Area 8: Archery, Sept. 17-Jan. 15; Primitive Weapons, Oct. 8-14 & Jan. 2-8; Modern Firearms/still-hunt only, Oct. 15-Nov. 27; with/without dogs, Nov. 28-Jan. 1; Youth-only and honorably discharged veterans, Sept. 24-30.
Area 9: Archery, Oct. 1-15, bucks only & Oct. 16-Feb. 15; Primitive Weapons, Nov. 12-18, either sex & Jan. 23-31, bucks only; Modern Firearms/still-hunt only, Nov. 19-Dec. 9, bucks only except either-sex take allowed Nov. 19-20 & Nov. 25-27; with/without dogs, Dec. 10-Jan. 22, bucks only except either-sex take allowed Dec. 10-11 & Dec. 17-18; Youth-only and honorably discharged veterans, Oct. 29-Nov. 4.
Area 10: Archery, Sept. 17-Jan. 15; Primitive Weapons, Oct. 8-14 & Jan. 2-8; Modern Firearms/still-hunt only, Oct. 15-Jan. 1; Youth-only and honorably discharged veterans, Sept. 24-30.
RABBITS: Statewide: Oct. 1-Feb. 28, private lands only.
QUAIL: Statewide: Nov. 19-Feb. 28, private lands only.
SQUIRRELS: Statewide: Oct. 1-Feb. 28 & May 6-28 (2023), private lands only.
TURKEY (2023): Area A: April 1-30. Area B: April 1-23. Area C: April 1-16. Youth/Physically Challenged weekend: March 25-26.
MIGRATORY BIRDS/WATERFOWL
DOVES (three splits): South Zone: Sept. 3-18, Oct. 15-Nov. 27 & Dec. 17-Jan. 15; North Zone: Sept. 3-25, Oct. 8-Nov. 13 and Dec. 24-Jan. 22.
DUCKS, COOTS & MERGANSERS: West Zone, Nov. 12-Dec. 4, Dec. 17-Jan. 1 & Jan. 9-29 with youth-only & veterans-only weekend, Nov. 5-6; East Zone, Nov. 19-Dec. 4 & Dec. 17-Jan. 29 with youth-only and veterans-only special hunts Nov. 12 and Feb. 4.
GEESE: East Zone, Nov. 5-Dec. 4 & Dec. 17-Jan. 29; West Zone, Nov. 5-Dec. 4, Dec. 17-Jan. 1 & Jan. 9-Feb. 5. Includes blue, snow & Ross' & specklebellies.
CANADA GEESE: East Zone, Nov. 5-Dec. 4 & Dec. 18-Jan. 30; West Zone, Nov. 5-Dec. 4, Dec. 17-Jan. 1 & Jan. 9-Feb. 5. Take of Canada geese prohibited in portions of Cameron & Vermilion parishes.
GEESE/CONSERVATION ORDER: East Zone, Dec. 5-16 & Jan. 30-March 5; West Zone, Dec. 5-16, Jan. 2-8 & Feb. 6-March 5. Limited to take of blue, snow and Ross' geese only. No daily nor possession limits. Hunters allowed to use electronic calls and shotguns capable of holding more than three shells.
RAILS/GALLINULES: Statewide, Sept. 10-25 & Nov. 12-Jan. 4.
SNIPE: Statewide, Nov. 2-Dec. 4 & Dec. 17-Feb. 28.
TEAL: Statewide, Sept. 10-25.
WOODCOCK: Statewide, Dec. 18-Jan. 31.