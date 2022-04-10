AUGUSTA, Ga. — Lafayette’s Ted Scott is trying to carve out his own piece of Masters history Sunday as the final round of the storied tournament unfolds.
Scott, who is the caddie for tournament leader Scottie Scheffler, will try to become just the fifth man to be on the bag for three or more Masters victories.
Scott was the caddie for Bubba Watson for both of his wins in 2012 and 2014. Scott and Watson parted ways last year, and Scott started caddying for Scheffler this season.
Scheffler has dominated the early months of the PGA Tour, winning three of his previous five starts coming into the Masters and ascending to the No. 1 ranking in the world.
Scheffler, who is at 9-under par, has a three-stroke lead over defending Zurich Classic co-champion Cameron Smith. They will tee off at 1:40 p.m. CDT on CBS.
Notable Masters champion caddies
5: Willie “Pappy” Stokes – Henry Picard, Claude Harmon, Ben Hogan (2), Jackie Burke
5: Willie Peterson – Jack Nicklaus
4: Nathaniel “Iron Man” Avery – Arnold Palmer
4: Steve Williams – Tiger Woods (3), Adam Scott
2: Ted Scott – Bubba Watson
2: Joe LaCava – Fred Couples, Tiger Woods
Source: Augusta National Golf Club