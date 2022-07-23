So, how hot is the Atchafalaya Spillway?
Not hot under this summer’s swelter, but hot as in the sizzle on the business end of the line attached to a reel which is attached to a fishing rod.
“The bottom fell out of the spillway,” Joey Stein said. “I think we caught it at a good time. It’s the lowest I’ve seen in a long time and most of the good sacks came from the spillway. First place came from the spillway and four of the top five came from there.”
“Sacks” in this case ain’t filled with crawfish, but with bass, and the term “sacks” expains the water-filled bags bass fishermen use to bring still-alive bass from their boats’ live wells to the weigh station. The bass are released to swim, and hopefully bite, another day.
In this case, it was last weekend’s Veterans Open bass tournament, an event Stein and his fellow Westside Bassmasters have taken from a grass-roots idea to the point where it produced $40,000 for the Louisiana-based Wounded War Heroes.
“We had 48 (military) veterans entered — the most we’ve ever had — and 132 (two-angler) teams ,” Stein said. “We had 15 gold and platinum sponsors, and with raffles and door prizes gave away another $40,000. It was great.”
Jacob Pourciau and Hunter David took home $5,000 of that pot for their winning five-bass catch weighing a solid 19.58 pounds. It included the day’s big bass, a 5-pounder.
It was the second-place 16.83-pound “sack” that drew the biggest applause because it came from veteran Kenny Miller and his fishing buddy Malcolm Smith. Miller received a wooden replica of our American flag for that runner-up stringer.
“We’ve had more than 100 boats the last three years and we paid 26 places this year,” Stein said. “And we’re going to keep doing this to help our wounded heroes.”
All totaled, the 382 fish (760 pounds) were weighed.
At Henderson
Wildlife and Fisheries’ Inland Fisheries folks will begin a drawdown Monday on Henderson Lake. The plan is to reduce the lake by 2-4 inches a day until the lake is 3 feet below pool stage to “manage aquatic vegetation and enhance fisheries habitat.”
Depending on rainfall, the plan is to close the drawdown gates Nov. 1.
Bring in the sheep
Don’t know if anyone noticed, but there’s a chuckle to add to last weekend’s Jesuit High Rodeo.
How about Monsignor Christopher Nalty "bringing in the sheeps — head” when he won the Adult Division’s Sheepshead category with a 5.85-pounder.
Red snapper
Through July 10, the private recreational red snapper catch has reached 389,543 pounds — 48% — of our state’s 816,233-pound annual allocation. The estimate is from Wildlife and Fisheries’ LA Creel survey.
Anglers need to remember we’re working with a 16-inch minimum size and a three-fish-per-person daily limit.
If you want to check out the full breakdown since the late-May opener, go to the agency’s website: wlf.louisiana.gov/page/red-snapper
Lose your license?
Wildlife and Fisheries has made it easier for lifetime license holders to get a duplicate card online at: louisianaoutdoors.com/licenses-and-permits, or from an approved retail vendor in addition to the old way of obtaining a duplicate card by mail or in-person at the Baton Rouge state headquarters on Quail Drive. The fee is $7.50, and you’ll have to add a $5 “convenience fee” if you get it online.
Hunting season
The 2022-23 hunting season regulations pamphlet has been put up on the Wildlife and Fisheries website: wlf.louisiana.gov/page/seasons-and-regulations.
Along with seasons, bag limits and new license fees, the pamphlet contains dates and regulations for our state’s wildlife management areas and federal lands.
The agency expects printed copies to be available in late August at statewide offices and vendors selling hunting and fishing licenses.
Amberjack season
Hope all offshore fishermen weren’t expecting the bonus of an Aug. 1 opening of the greater amberjack season.
It’s not going to happen: federal fisheries managers said to avoid exceeding the annual catch, the season will run Sept. 1-Oct. 31, not the Aug. 1 opener as in past years.
The release stated: “The Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council requested NOAA Fisheries take emergency action while they develop long-term management measures to rebuild the greater amberjack population. The most recent population assessment indicates Gulf of Mexico greater amberjack is overfished (the population is too low) and is undergoing overfishing (too many fish being caught).”
Oh no, not again
Just when you think selling ducks was weeded out from our state, along comes the conviction of two Shreveport men for doing just that.
In a joint effort by Wildlife and Fisheries’ and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service enforcement agents, Frank Canizaro Jr., 34, of Mansfield and 54-year-old Jason Cordova, of Logansport, were sentenced in our state’s Western District Federal Court for migratory game bird violations.
After what appeared to be lengthy surveillence, state undercover agents purchased harvested waterfowl from Cordova and from Canizaro Jr. on seven separate occasions.
Canizaro was found guilty and sentenced for “felony sale of migratory game birds” and is currently in 24 months supervised probation. He cannot possess a hunting or fishing licensed during that time.
Cordova is on 18 months supervised probation and “ordered to attend an outpatient substance abuse program.”
Now that both are convicted felons, they face a lifetime ban on possessing firearms.
Oh no, Part II
Apparently this summer’s warning about drinking alcohol and driving a boat went unheeded by Albert Hebert Jr. and David McQuiston.
State Enforcement Division agents were patrolling the Atchafalaya River July 9 when they arrested the 57-year-old Hebert, of Berwick, for DWI and possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
Later that July 9 day, the report stated, “agents made contact with McQuiston while he was operating a vessel.”
Both were booked into the St. Mary Parish jail, and now, if convicted, face fines up to $1,000 and six months in jail for DWI. Hebert’s possession penalties could total up to $400 and 15 days in jail, and both face loss of driver’s licenses and right to operate a boat.