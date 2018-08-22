Jr. SW Bassmasters
GIBSON—Saturday’s age-group results from the Junior Southwest Bassmasters-Denham Springs monthly tournament held from Bob’s Bayou Black Marina. Listed are anglers, their hometowns, number of bass weighed in parentheses (5-bass limit), total weight in pounds and big-bass winners:
15-18 Age Group: 1, Connor Rushing, Pride (5) 10.75 pounds. 2, Trace Day, Denham Springs (5) 8.8. 3, Brennan Richard Walker (5) 7.72. Big Bass: Rushing, 3.55 pounds.
11-14 Age Group: 1, Carson Grainer, Addis (5) 9.58. 2, Trent LaBauve, Brusly (5) 9.31. 3, Garrett Thomas, Walker (5) 7.99. Big Bass: LaBauve, 3.77.
7-10 Age Group: 1, Blake LeRay, Brusly (5) 9.6. 2, Jackson Rogers, Denham Springs (5) 7.64. 3, Noah Roblin, Denham Springs (5) 6.1. Big Bass: LeRay, 3.43.
Adult Division: 1, Ricky McKenzie, Walker (5) 12.08. 2, Larry Rushing, Pride (5) 11.16. 3, Brett Sellers, Denham Springs (5) 10.47. Big Bass: McKenzie, 3.64.
AAA bass
STEPHENSVILLE—Saturday’s top 15 finishers from the fourth-annual Ascension Area Anglers bass tournament held from Doiron’s Belle River/Verret and Atchafalaya Spillway landings with anglers, number of bass weighed in parentheses (five-bass limit), total catch weight in pounds and winnings. Also the big bass winners:
Top 15: 1, Ronnie Salvadras-Corey Salvadras (5) 16.14. 2, Beau Fitch-Jeff McMorris (5) 15.0. 3, Lonnie Boudreaux-Gary Haney (5) 14.01. 4, Steven Rockweiler-Eric Rockweiler (5) 13.24. 5, Shane O'Daniel-Duane Pittman (5) 12.74.
6, Jason Hutchinson-Daniel Bryant (5) 12.73. 7, Dennis Martinez-Cody Fall (5) 12.14. 8, Dale Lamendola-Vance Gautreaux (5) 12.11. 9, Malcolm Smith-Casey Millet (5) 11.82. 10, Willie Couch-Warren Couch (5) 11.75.
11, Dylan Tempanaro-Vick Calvaruso (5) 11.73. 12, Jamie Laiche-Harry Tabiolo (5) 11.37. 13, Chad Porto-Mitchel Mars (5) 11.36. 14, Chris Bourgeois-Dustin Jumonville (5) 10.96. 15, Andy David-Hunter David (5) 10.81.
Big Bass: 1, Salvadras-Salvadras, 4.44 pounds. 2, Joey Bennett-Norvin Dubois, 3.99. 3, Fitch-McMorris, 3.98.