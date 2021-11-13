State Wildlife & Fisheries Waterfowl Study group's estimate of 11 species of ducks along with coots in Louisiana's southwest and southeast coastal regions and on Catahoula Lake during aerial surveys conducted Nov. 8-10 (**-fewer than 1,000 in surveyed area):
DABBLING DUCKS
Species;Southwest;Southeast;Catahoula;Totals
MALLARD;18,000;2,000;**;20,000
MOTTLED;8,000;10,000;---;18,000
GADWALL;168,000;72,000;3,000;243,000
WIGEON;6,000;16,000;**;22,000
GW TEAL;102,000;1,000;3,000;106,000
BW TEAL;253,000;36,000;4,000;293,000
SHOVELER;93,000;6,000;5,000;104,000
PINTAIL;78,000;15,000;63,000;156,000
TOTAL;726,000;158,000;78,000;962,000
DIVING DUCKS
SCAUP;9.000;3,000;**;12,000
RINGNECKS;94,000;216,000;6,000;316,000
CANVASBACK;---;---;3,000;3,000
TOTAL;103,000;219,000;9,000;331,000
TOTALS;829,000;377,000;87,000;1,293,000
COOTS;32,000;165,000;**;197,000
Source: Waterfowl Study Group, Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries