State Wildlife & Fisheries Waterfowl Study group's estimate of 11 species of ducks along with coots in Louisiana's southwest and southeast coastal regions and on Catahoula Lake during aerial surveys conducted Nov. 8-10 (**-fewer than 1,000 in surveyed area):

DABBLING DUCKS

Species;Southwest;Southeast;Catahoula;Totals

MALLARD;18,000;2,000;**;20,000

MOTTLED;8,000;10,000;---;18,000

GADWALL;168,000;72,000;3,000;243,000

WIGEON;6,000;16,000;**;22,000

GW TEAL;102,000;1,000;3,000;106,000

BW TEAL;253,000;36,000;4,000;293,000

SHOVELER;93,000;6,000;5,000;104,000

PINTAIL;78,000;15,000;63,000;156,000

TOTAL;726,000;158,000;78,000;962,000

DIVING DUCKS

SCAUP;9.000;3,000;**;12,000

RINGNECKS;94,000;216,000;6,000;316,000

CANVASBACK;---;---;3,000;3,000

TOTAL;103,000;219,000;9,000;331,000

TOTALS;829,000;377,000;87,000;1,293,000

COOTS;32,000;165,000;**;197,000

Source: Waterfowl Study Group, Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries

Tags

View comments