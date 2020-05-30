NOTICE
Events scheduled for June will not be posted in the calendar and will be considered postponed or canceled unless advised by organization/organizers about the status of each event.
LDWF UPDATES
-All Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries offices open with mandates for social distancing, face masks and other virus-preventing measures in place.
-All LDWF wildlife managements areas (including Elmer’s Island), refuges & shooting ranges are open. Public restrooms at those sites are closed. Visitors must practice social distancing and limit groups to no more than 10. You must have a valid state hunting, fishing or WMA stamp. All visitors must use self-clearing permits.
-The Honey Island Shooting Range on the Pearl River WMA is closed until further notice.
-The Island Road boat launch on the Pointe-aux-Chenes WMA (Terrebonne & Lafourche parishes) is closed to construct a new boat launch. All other launches open on this WMA.
-Saline Lake (Natchitoches & Winn parishes) drawdown begins June 1 to control giant salvinia to 8 feet below pool stage. Small-craft boating access at Mulligan Inn ramp.
-Black and Clear lakes (Natchitoches Parish) drawdown begins June 1 to control aquatic vegetation to 4 feet below pool stage. Boating access at Black Lake Lodge or Chandler’s Camp.
-Part of Muddy Bayou Road (Hunt Road to Nolan’s Bayou Road) on Dewey Wills WMA is reopened, but Sandy Bayou Road and the remainder of Muddy Bayou Road closed due to flooding.
-Shell, Hogpen, Moreau Lake, Wycoff, Silver Lake and Hooper roads on the Richard Yancey WMA (Concordia Parish) have been reopened, but Sunk Lake, Lac a Solstein, Blount, Ross, Lincecum, Jacks Bayou, Union Point, Blackhawk, Dobbs Bay and Hunt roads and the Blackhawk boat launch remain closed.
-The deadline for the Scenic Rivers 50th Anniversary photo contest has been extended to Aug. 1. Open to professional/amateur photographers with Youth (15-younger) category. Website: wlf.louisiana.gov/page/myscenicriver.
MONDAY
GULF OF MEXICO FISHERY MANAGEMENT COUNCIL MEETING: Noon-3 p.m. via webinar. Reef Fish and Socioeconomic, Scientific & Statistical committees. Focus: SEDAR 67, vermillion snapper stock assessment. Website: gulfcouncil.org.
TUESDAY
TUESDAY NIGHT BASS TOURNAMENT: 6-9 p.m., Morrison Parkway public launch, False River, New Roads. Weekly through Sept. 26 “classic” (must fish 10 Tuesday to qualify). Call Billy Baggett (225) 718-5395.
THURSDAY
WILDLIFE & FISHERIES COMMISSION MEETING: 9:30 a.m., Joe Herring Room, state Wildlife and Fisheries headquarters, Quail Drive, Baton Rouge. COVID-19 limits for attendees.
FRIDAY
FALSE RIVER COOKIE JAR BASS TOURNAMENT: 7 p.m.-midnight, LA Express landing, Jarreau. Fee $40/boat, max 2 anglers. Weekly event with COVID-19 distancing restrictions. Call Storm Randall (225) 937-0489.
SATURDAY
CAERNARVON BASS TRAIL: Safe daylight, Delacroix Corporation launch, Caernarvon. Pick-your-partner. Fee $150/team, $20 membership, $10 option big-bass kitty. Third of five, one-day points tournament to qualify to two-day championship. Other events July 11, Aug. 1 & Sept. 5-6 championship. Call Terry Jones (985) 255-2136. Email: terry.jones@sunbeltsupply.com.
HIGHWAY 1 SLAMBOREE KAYAK FISHING TOURNAMENT: Topwater Marina, Leeville. Lafayette Kayak Fishing Club event. Open to public. Fee $35. Artificial tackle only. Heaviest combination slot red, speckled trout, 12-inches-or-longer flounder. Also Leopard Red. Website: lafayettekayakfishing.com.
ONGOING
STATEWIDE TOURNAMENT & ANGLERS’ RODEO: Summer-long CCA Louisiana saltwater fishing event. Tagged Redfish, Offshore, Inshore, Ladies & Children’s divisions in multiple species. Registration required. Must be CCA member. Website: ccastar.com.
RESCHEDULED
STATE OF THE COAST CONFERENCE: 2020 event now set June 2-4, 2021, New Orleans. Coalition to Restore Coastal Louisiana. Email: stateofthecoast@crcl.org.
AROUND THE CORNER
JUNE 11—JUNIOR SOUTHWEST BASSMASTERS MEETING: Call Jim Breaux (225) 772-3026.
JUNE 13-14—FREE FISHING DAYS: No licenses needed to fish in any Louisiana waters.
JUNE 15-18—GULF OF MEXICO FISHERY MANAGEMENT COUNCIL MEETING: Via Webinar. Website: gulfcouncil.org.
FISHING/SHRIMPING
OPEN RECREATIONAL SEASONS: Recreational red snapper Fridays-through-Sundays seasons. Recreational greater amberjack (through May 31), lane snapper & all groupers except closed for the take of goliath, Nassau & gag groupers in state/federal waters. Gag grouper closed in federal waters through May 31.
CLOSED SEASONS: Recreational gray triggerfish seasons in state and federal waters & commercial king mackerel season.
SHRIMP SEASONS: Open until further notice in all Louisiana “inside” waters and state outside waters from Caillou Boca to Freshwater Bayou Canal.
-Federal waters from 9-200 miles off the Texas coast closed to shrimp trawling.
Email: jmacaluso@theadvocate.com