THURSDAY
NEW ORLEANS FLY FISHERS MEETING: 7 p.m., Lakeshore Marina, 7840 Lakeshore Drive, New Orleans. Call Jack Crais (504) 259-2329. Website: neworleansflyfishers.com.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
LAKE CONCORDIA FLY FISHING TRIP: Fall fly fishing, Lake Concordia. Red Stick Fly Fishers/Baton Rouge event. Registration required. Call Jack Lithgoe (225) 362-7901. Website: rsff.org.
BUTTERFLY BLAST: 9 a.m.-dark daily, Allen Acres, 5070 La. 399, Pitkin. Butterfly, moth & hummingbird viewing, counts & tagging, and seminars. Call Charles Allen or Susan Allen (337) 328-2252. Email: native@camtel.net.
SATURDAY
LOUISIANA HUNTING & FISHING DAY: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Waddill Outdoors Education Center, 4142 N. Flannery Rd, Baton Rouge. Also Minden, Woodworth, Monroe. Kids fishing, fly casting, fly tying, shooting, canoeing, archery, bird watching, game tagging, game cooking. Free. Website: wlf.state.la.us.
RUMBLE ON THE RIVER KAYAK FISHING TOURNAMENT: Boundaries in St. Bernard & Plaquemines Parish. Bayou Coast Kayak Fishing Club event. Open to public. Entry fee $25. Redfish, speckled trout, and bass. BCKFC members Angler of the Year points event. Website: bckfc.org.
SUNDAY
SOUTH LOUISIANA HIGHPOWER CLUB MATCH: 8:30 a.m., Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Range, St. Landry Road, Gonzales. NRA match rifle or service rifle, 200-yard/50-rounds match course. Fee $12 members, $15 nonmembers, $5 juniors. $15 annual club & Civilian Marksmanship Program membership (allows purchases from CMP). Call George Serrett (225) 389-6118. Email: gserrett41@cox.net.
TUESDAY
DOUBLE NICKEL BASS TOURNAMENT: 10:30 a.m., Earl Pearl River Launch, U.S. 90 Bridge. Weekly event for anglers 55 and older. Singles tournament (two allowed in boat but keep catch separate). Fee $15. Call Joe Picone (985) 630-4170.
ACADIANA FLY RODDERS PROGRAM: 6:30 p.m., Grace Presbyterian Church Hall, 415 Roselawn, Lafayette. Call Bob Tabbert (337) 781-3650.
WEDNESDAY
PONTCHARTRAIN BASIN FLY FISHERS MEETING: 6 p.m., Abita Brew Pub, 72011 Holly Street, Abita Springs. Call Corey Tohme (985) 624-9331. Website: pbasinflyfishers.blogspot.com.
HUNTING SEASONS
Note: Deer/Archery season have either-sex take allowed except where specified & except when there is a bucks-only modern firearms period. Self-clearing permits required on all wildlife management areas. WMA hunting permit required for ages 18-59.
DEER/YOUTH ONLY & HONORABLY DISCHARGED VETERANS: Through Sept. 27, State Deer Areas 3, 7, 8 & 10. 17-and-younger hunters (hunter certificate required; adult/without weapon must accompany youth).
SQUIRREL/YOUTH ONLY: Sept. 28-29. Grassy Lake, Maurepas Swamp, Pearl River, Pomme de Terre, Sandy Hollow, Sherburne, Spring Bayou, Bodcau, Boeuf, Clear Creek, Little River, Russell Sage & West Bay wildlife management areas. For 17-and-younger accompanied by parent/guardian. Hunter safety certificate required.
DOVES: North Zone, through Sept. 29. Closed in South Zone.
TEAL: Through Sept. 29, statewide. Also open for rails & gallinules.
DEER/ARCHERY: Oct. 1-Jan. 31, State Deer Areas 1, 2 & 4.
DEER/ARCHERY: Oct. 1-15 (bucks only) & Oct. 16-Feb. 15, State Deer Areas 5, 6 & 9.
LICENSED HUNTING PRESERVES: Oct. 1-April 30. Pen-raised birds only.
DEER/YOUTH ONLY: Oct. 5-6, Salvador/Timken WMA. Also Oct. 12-13, 19-20, 26-27.
DEER/PHYSICALLY CHALLENGE HUNTERS ONLY: Oct. 5-6, statewide, private lands only.
DEER/ARCHERY: Through Jan. 15, State Deer Areas 3, 7, 8 & 10.
RABBIT/SQUIRREL: Oct. 5-Feb. 28, statewide, private lands only.
AROUND THE CORNER
OCT. 3—LOUISIANA WILDLIFE & FISHERIES COMMISSION MEETING: 9:30 a.m., Joe Herring Room, state Wildlife & Fisheries headquarters, 2000 Quail Drive, Baton Rouge.
OCT. 3—SUP 101: 6-7 p.m., Wampold Park, University Lakes, Baton Rouge. Kayak/paddleboard instruction. Ages 12 and older. Fee $10-$12. Call BREC (225) 272-9200. Email: outdooradventure@brec.org. Website: webtrac.brec.org.
OCT. 4-5—SOUTHERN FLY FISHING FAIR: 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. daily, Vada Sheid Convention Center, Mountain Home, Arkansas. Tickets $10 adults/$5 17-under daily. Workshops extra. Programs, fly tying, casting clinics. Southern Council of Fly Fishers International event. Website: ffisoc.org.
OCT. 5—SATURDAY TRAP SHOOT: 8:30 a.m., Southwest Gun Club, McComb, Mississippi. Weather permitting. ATA-style trap field/portable traps/25 singles or 12 pairs per round. Only 7½ shot size or smaller. Fee $5/round (cash/correct change only). Call Doug Bowser (601) 341-8797. Email: douglasmbowser@yahoo.com.
OCT. 6—PADDLE AWAY: 8-11 a.m., Highland Road Boat Launch, Baton Rouge. Fee $10-$12. Call BREC (225) 272-9200. Email: outdooradventure@brec.org. Website: webtrac.brec.org.
OCT. 10—A WILD NIGHT: 5:30 p.m., Live Oak Arabians, 6300 Jefferson Hwy., Baton Rouge. Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Foundation fundraiser. Catered. Live/silent auctions. Benefits Youth Hunter Education Challenge, Louisiana Hunting & Fishing Day, statewide youth fishing programs, Louisiana Wetshop & whooping crane restoration. Call Missy Fox (225) 765-5100. Email: mfox@lawff.org. Website: lawff/org/wildnight.
OCT. 10—JUNIOR SOUTHWEST BASSMASTERS MEETING: 7 p.m., Seminar Room, Bass Pro Shops, Denham Springs. Age group bass tournaments for ages 7-10, 11-14 & 15-18 anglers. Thursday night followed 10 days later by tournaments, sites TBD. Call Jim Breaux (225) 262-0929/(225) 772-3026.
FISHING/SHRIMPING
OPEN RECREATIONAL SEASONS: Recreational amberjack through Oct. 31; and, all groupers except closed for the take of goliath & Nassau groupers in state/federal waters.
CLOSED SEASONS: Recreational private anglers/state charterboats red snapper season gray triggerfish season in state and federal waters.
FALL INSHORE SHRIMP SEASON: Open in all state inside waters.
Email: jmacaluso@theadvocate.com