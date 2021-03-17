BROUSSARD — Andrew Loupe walked away from a pre-tournament press gathering at LeTriomphe on Tuesday hoping this is the weekend he’s been waiting for when the $600,000 Chitimacha Louisiana Open begins play with 7:30 a.m. tee times Thursday.
Hayden Buckley didn’t have to think back very far to when he was thinking the very same thing.
About a month ago, the 25-year-old Buckley was an alternate just praying to somehow get into the LECOM Suncoast Classic in Lakewood Ranch, Florida.
Buckley had a few top 15 finishes last summer for inspiration of what could be, but there are times when the mountain just seems to high to climb.
“I really didn’t think I was going to get in at Sarasota,” Buckley said. “I didn’t have a terrible attitude but it wasn’t the best attitude. I didn’t want to get my hopes up and get let down.”
Not only did the Chattanooga, Tennessee native get his number called to play in the tournament, his game over four days hit the lottery with the first win of his career.
For golfers waiting to get that first big break, it’s like hitting the jackpot.
“There’s just no pressure now,” Buckley said. “I feel like I belong finally and I’m excited.
“There’s no waiting around wondering what’s next. It’s right there for me to take. It’s two tournaments to win and it’s your PGA Tour card or a lot of good tournaments for the rest of the way and earning your PGA Tour card.”
If he wants to play a Monday qualifying round just for fun, he can. If he wants to take a few weeks off, he can do that too.
For the foreseeable future, his schedule can be mapped out.
“In the past, I played nine in a row last summer,” Buckley said. “I haven’t ever been able to plan a schedule out, have the time to take off or feel like it was a good idea to take off.
“It’s very comforting to know I can do what I want.”
So many of the golfers competing at LeTriomphe this weekend are hoping March 21 treats them like Feb. 21 in Florida did for Buckley.
The 32-year-old Loupe is a prime example of that group of hopefuls.
The former LSU All-American golfer too is hoping this is the weekend where he puts it all together like he did in September of 2015 when he won the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship in Ohio.
“It would mean a lot,” Loupe said. “That would be a game-changer. Hayden did it last month, not knowing if you’re going to get into a golf tournament and he wins the golf tournament. Now he’s got a full schedule and some guaranteed years out here and a great opportunity to earn a promotion to the PGA Tour.
“You just have to keep telling yourself to stay ready and that things can change very quickly. It’s maybe one week or maybe parlay a few weeks together. Over time, if your game is good enough, eventually it will happen.”
Like so many, the last few years has been a dizzying series of longshot Monday qualifying opportunities mixed in with occasional glimpses of hope.
On the Korn Ferry Tour, Loupe’s got three career top 10 finishes. On that and the PGA Tour in his career, he’s overall earned $2,095.316 in career earnings.
That run was highlighted by making 11 cuts in 2016 when he finished tied for third at the CareerBuilder Challenge and finished tied for fourth with Phil Mickelson, Rory McIlroy and Rickie Fowler at the Wells Fargo Championship.
“It’s been tough for me over the last few years not having a consistent schedule,” Loupe said. “Everything becomes a little easier when you have the same caddy every week. Everything is already in place – practice round, pro-am, tournament, the following week, etc.
The fact of the matter is you have to play your way out of it. You have to have your craft and your game ready when you do get an opportunity, like the one I have this week.”
His career best finish at the Louisiana Open was 13th back in 2012.
The Baton Rouge native feels comfortable being so close to home.
“Very excited,” he said. “Only living about an hour away, it’s got some home feel – same type of grass.”
On one hand, Loupe would have relished some of the support from LSU if fans were allowed to attend in this year’s tournament, but he doesn’t view that as a negative.
“Everybody starts out the game of golf playing in front of nobody, so it will be different,” Loupe said, “but I don’t necessarily think it’s the worst thing in the world for me being that I haven’t been in a rhythm and haven’t been playing week in and week out.”
Loupe is comfortable with the obstacles the course provides.
“A good bit of its defense is around the greens,” Loupe explained. “There’s a lot of drop-off and tight lies. With some of those Bermuda lies, especially if you get some rain, there’s just not much room for error for chipping and pitching. You’ve got to keep the ball in front of you off the tee.
“It’s not overly long, but there are some tee shots and there will be different wind directions. You just have to have good awareness where you want to put yourself off the tee.”