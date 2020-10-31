Young Baton Rouge angler Jackson Landry shows off two of the bass he caught to in the 15-18 year-old age group and overall title in last weekend's Junior Southwest Bassmasters two-day tournament on Toledo Bend. One of his bass, a 3.52-pounder, finished second in the big bass competition to the 3.69-pounder brought in by Lafayette's 11-14 year-old group angler Mason Milbert. With a 14-inch minimum size, the weigh-in was on the lean side, but lots of small fish were caught.