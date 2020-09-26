NOTICE: Events scheduled for October will not be posted and will be considered postponed or canceled unless advised by organizers about the status of each event.
MONDAY-WEDNESDAY
GULF OF MEXICO FISHERY MANAGEMENT COUNCIL MEETING: Via Webinar. Website: gulfcouncil.org. Panel appointments, Promoting American Seafood Competitiveness and Economic Growth executive order, interaction between fishing & dolphins. Informal Q&D, 3:30-5 p.m. Tuesday. Public comment 8:30 a.m.-10 a.m. Wednesday. Website: gulfcouncil.org.
TUESDAY-THURSDAY
NATIONAL COASTAL AND ESTUARINE VIRTUAL SUMMIT: Email: rae@estuaries.org.
WEDNESDAY-SATURDAY
BASSMASTER ELITE SERIES: Lake Guntersville, Scottsboro, Alabama. Weigh-in website: bassmaster.com.
THURSDAY
WILDLIFE & FISHERIES COMMISSION MEETING: 9:30 a.m., Joe Herring Room, state Wildlife and Fisheries headquarters, Quail Drive, Baton Rouge. COVID-19 limits/restrictions for attendees.
SATURDAY
INAUGURAL KYSEK KAYAK SERIES/LAWFF & DOSE OF THE COAST GALA: Pontchartrain Yacht Club, Mandeville. COVID-19 safe practices enforced. Redfish, speckled trout, bass for Kayak Series/website: kysek.com/pages/kysek-kayak series. Email Missy Fox for Gala: mfox@lawff.org.
SATURDAY TRAP SHOOT: 8:30 a.m., Southwest Gun Club, McComb, Mississippi. Weather permitting. ATA-style trap field. Only 7½ shot size or smaller. Fee $5/round. Call Doug Bowser (601) 341-8797. Email: douglasmbowser@att.net.
HUNTING SEASONS
Note: Either sex take allowed for deer hunters except where noted. Special licenses for archery season.
DOVES: Through Sept. 27, North Zone. South Zone closed.
TEAL: Through Sept. 27, statewide. Also gallinules and king, clapper, sora & Virginia rails.
DEER/ARCHERY: Oct. 1-Jan. 31. State Deer areas 1, 2 & 4.
DEER/ARCHERY: Oct. 1-15, bucks only, then Oct. 16-Feb. 15. State Deer areas 5, 6 & 9.
RABBITS/SQUIRRELS: Oct. 3-Feb. 28, statewide, private lands.
DEER/ARCHERY: Through Jan. 15. State Deer areas 3, 7, 8 & 10. Special license required.
CANCELED
MONDAY—RED STICK FLY FISHERS FLY-TYING SESSION: Baton Rouge. Website: rsff.org.
AROUND THE CORNER
OCT. 6—GULF COUNCIL REEF FISH ADVISORY PANEL MEETING: 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Webinar. Vermilion, yellowtail & lane snapper, red grouper, gray triggerfish and commercial IFQ programs. Website: gulfcouncil.org.
OCT. 8—JUNIOR SOUTHWEST BASSMASTERS MEETING: Boys & girls age-group bass tournaments for ages 7-10, 11-14 & 15-18 anglers. Call Jim Breaux (225) 772-3026.
LDWF UPDATES
-All Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries offices and wildlife management areas are open with mandates for social distancing, face masks and other virus-preventing measures. Public restrooms at those sites are closed.
-Alligator hunting season extended to 60 days, through Oct. 24 in East Zone & through Oct. 31 in West Zone.
-Hunter Education classes have resumed. Website: wlf.louisiana.gov/page/hunter-education.
-Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge & Wolf Bay Campground (La. 112 in West Bay WMA, Allen Parish) closed. Hurricane Laura damage.
FISHING/SHRIMPING
OPEN RECREATIONAL SEASONS: Greater amberjack, gray triggerfish, lane snapper & all groupers except closed for the take of goliath & Nassau groupers in state/federal waters.
CLOSED SEASONS: Recreational red snapper & commercial king mackerel.
SHRIMP: Fall inshore season opened statewide.
