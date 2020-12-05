NOTICE: Previously scheduled events for December will not be posted and will be considered canceled unless advised by event organizers
WEDNESDAY
LOUISIANA SHRIMP TASK FORCE MEETING: 10 a.m., St. Bernard Port Harbor & Terminal, 100 Port Blvd., Chalmette.
THURSDAY
JUNIOR SOUTHWEST BASSMASTERS AWARDS BANQUET: Call Jim Breaux (225) 772-3026.
HUNTING SEASONS
Note: Either sex take allowed for deer hunters except where noted.
DUCKS/ALL ZONES: Through Dec. 6, first split.
GEESE/NORTH & SOUTH ZONES: Through Dec. 6, first split, all species.
SNIPE: Through Dec. 6, statewide.
CONSERVATION ORDER/GEESE: Dec. 7-18, North & South goose hunting zones. Limited taking blue, snow and Ross' geese only. No daily nor possession limits. Hunters allowed to use electronic calls and shotguns capable of holding more than three shells.
DEER/MODERN FIREARMS: Through Dec. 9, State Deer Area 2, still hunt only.
DEER/MODERN FIREARMS: Dec. 10-Jan. 17, State Deer Area 2, with/without dogs.
DEER/MODERN FIREARMS: Through Dec. 11, State Deer Areas 5 & 9, still-hunt only, bucks only.
DEER/MODERN FIREARMS: Through Dec. 11, State Deer Areas 1, 4 & 6, still-hunt only.
DEER/MODERN FIREARMS: Dec. 12-Jan. 3, State Deer Areas 1 & 4, with/without dogs.
DEER/MODERN FIREARMS: Dec. 12-Jan. 24, State Deer Areas 5 & 9, bucks only except either-sex take allowed Dec. 12-13 & Dec. 19-20, with/without dogs.
DEER/MODERN FIREARMS: Dec. 12-Jan. 24, State Deer Area 6, with/without dogs.
WOODCOCK: Dec. 18-Jan. 31, statewide.
DEER/MODERN FIREARMS: Through Jan. 3, State Deer Area 10, still-hunt only.
DEER/MODERN FIREARMS: Through Jan. 3, State Deer Areas 3, 7 & 8, with/without dogs.
RAILS/GALLINULES: Through Jan. 6, statewide.
DEER/ARCHERY: Through Jan. 15. State Deer areas 3, 7, 8 & 10.
DEER/ARCHERY: Through Jan. 31. State Deer areas 1, 2 & 4.
DEER/ARCHERY: Through Feb. 15. State Deer areas 5, 6 & 9.
RABBITS/SQUIRRELS: Through Feb. 28, statewide, private lands.
LDWF UPDATES
- All Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries offices and wildlife management areas are open with mandates for social distancing, face masks and other virus-preventing measures. Public restrooms at those sites are closed.
- Hunter Education classes have resumed. Website: wlf.louisiana.gov/page/hunter-education.
- Elmer’s Island, Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge & South Bosco Tract ATV/UTV Trail on the Russell Sage WMA are closed.
- Deer Park Lake public boat ramp (Concordia Parish) closed estimated 75 days for repairs.
FISHING/SHRIMPING
OPEN RECREATIONAL SEASONS: Several snapper species & all groupers except closed for goliath & Nassau groupers in state/federal waters.
CLOSED SEASONS: Recreational red snapper, greater amberjack & gray triggerfish & commercial king mackerel.
SHRIMP: Fall inshore season opened statewide.
