AUSTIN, Texas — As usual, the LSU women’s track and field team got off to a fast start in the semifinals of the NCAA championships Friday night.
None of the Lady Tigers were faster than Tonea Marshall and Sha’Carri Richardson.
Serving as the bookends for LSU’s strong run in the 4x100-meter relay — the first running event of the evening — was just the start of a memorable night for a pair of native Texans.
Running on her home turf, Marshall, a native of Arlington, started the relay and Kortnei Johnson and Rachel Misher proceeded to safely get the stick to Richardson, a native of Dallas, for an easy carry home.
Johnson is a native of Italy, Texas.
The third-ranked Lady Tigers won the heat and got the baton around the Mike A. Myers Stadium oval in 42.56 seconds, which was the fifth-fastest time in school history.
That was the second-fastest time of the three semifinal heats with only USC, which took the first heat in 42.53, going faster.
Marshall, Johnson and Misher spotted Richardson a nice lead and the freshman did the rest on a track she is quite familiar with.
She won titles here competing for Dallas-Carter before claiming the Texas Relays 100 meters crown for LSU in late March with a heavily wind-aided time of 10.91 seconds.
“We were just trying to focus on getting the stick around and getting to the line,” Marshall said. “We wanted to execute and get it to Sha’Carri because she can run people down.”
That philosophy certainly worked for her and Richardson later.
Marshall saved a little something for the 100-meter hurdles semifinals, which were run just 40 minutes after the relay, and cranked out a personal-record time of 12.67 seconds.
It was also a school record and was the second-fastest time of the semifinals as only Arkansas’ Janeek Brown bettered it at 12.53.
Marshall’s time was the fourth-fastest in the world this season and moved her from fifth on the school’s all-time list, jumping ahead of four of the Lady Tigers’ greats — Tananjalyn Stanley (12.70), Jasmin Stowers (12.71), Kim Carson (12.72) and Lolo Jones (12.77).
“That sounds great,” Marshall said of the All-Americans and NCAA champions she vaulted over on the school’s all-time list. “It’s an honor to be up there with them.”
But she said the time didn’t matter; all she wanted to do was automatically qualify for the semifinal by finishing in the top two of her heat.
“I wasn’t thinking of that all,” she said of the time. “I just had to go out and execute what I had to do. It was execute and advance. … It wasn’t about time, not at all.”
Stanley’s old school mark of 12.70, which was run at altitude in Provo, Utah, had stood since 1989.
Marshall’s old PR of 12.81 was set at the LSU Alumni Gold meet in April and matched at the NCAA East Preliminary rounds two weeks ago.
In the next event, Richardson produced the fastest time of the 100 semifinals when she clocked a wind-legal 10.99. That matched the PR she recorded at the NCAA East prelims.
She wasn’t finished, however.
Just an hour later, Richardson won her 200 semifinal heat with a PR of 22.37 seconds, which was a facility record that lasted about two minutes before USC’s Anglerne Annelus topped it in the next heat with a 22.35.
“Basically, I treated tonight like a good warmup day,” Richardson said. “I wanted to see what I could do and see what I want to do in the final.”
Her time was the fourth-fastest in school history and it made her the first U20 woman in the world to go under 11.00 seconds in the 100 and under 22.40 in the 200.
“I actually felt best about the 200,” she said, “because I executed my race the way I wanted to.”
Like Marshall, Richardson soared past some of LSU’s all-time great sprinters — Muna Lee, D’Andre Hill, Esther Jones and Peta-Gaye Dowdie. Only Dawn Sowell (22.04, altitude), Kimberlyn Duncan (22.19) and Zundra Feagin (22.30) have run faster.
Ersula Farrow also advanced in the 800 meters when she ran second in her heat in 2 minutes, 03.81 seconds, while Jurnee Woodward and Brittly Humphrey advanced in the 400 hurdles with times of 56.81 and 56.94, respectively.
That gives LSU a total of seven scoring opportunities for Saturday’s finals.