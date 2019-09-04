THURSDAY
LOUISIANA WILDLIFE & FISHERIES COMMISSION MEETING: 9:30 a.m.. Joe Herring Room, state Wildlife and Fisheries headquarters, 2000 Quail Drive, Baton Rouge.
FRIDAY
FALSE RIVER COOKIE JAR BASS TOURNAMENT: 7 p.m.-midnight, La Express launch, Jarreau. Fee $40/boat (two-angler boats; pay at store before launching). Weekly event through summer. End-of-the-season “classic” set Sept. 13. Call Storm Randall (225) 937-0489.
SATURDAY
NBAA SOUTH LOUISIANA BASS MAFIA TOURNAMENT: Bayou Segnette, Westwego. Two-angler teams. Entry fee $100. Annual membership $40. Fifth in 8-tournament series. Email: Darren Anders: darrenanders309@gmail.com.
SPECK & REDFISH CUP KAYAK FISHING TOURNAMENT: All open Louisiana waters. Weigh-in deadline 5 p.m., Pack & Paddle, Lafayette. Entry fee $25. Heaviest combination of 2 slot reds & 2 speckled trout. Optional flounder calcutta. Lafayette Kayak Fishing Club event. Website: lafayettekayakfishing.com.
SATURDAY TRAP SHOOT: 8:30 a.m., Southwest Gun Club, McComb, Mississippi. Weather permitting. ATA-style trap field/portable traps/25 singles or 12 pairs per round. Only 7½ shot size or smaller. Fee $5/round (cash/correct change only). Call Doug Bowser (601) 341-8797. Email: douglasmbowser@yahoo.com.
TUESDAY
DOUBLE NICKEL BASS TOURNAMENT: 10:30 a.m., Earl Pearl River Launch, U.S. 90 Bridge. Weekly event for anglers 55 and older. Singles tournament (two allowed in boat but keep catch separate). Fee $15. Call Joe Picone (985) 630-4170.
HUNTING SEASONS
DOVES: South Zone, Sept. 7-15; North Zone, Sept. 7-29.
TEAL: Sept. 14-29, statewide. Also open for take of rails & gallinules.
DEER/ARCHERY: Sept. 15-Jan. 15, State Deer Areas 3, 8 & 10.
AROUND THE CORNER
SEPT. 12—JUNIOR SOUTHWEST BASSMASTERS MEETING: 7 p.m., Seminar Room, Bass Pro Shops, Denham Springs. Age group bass tournaments for ages 7-10, 11-14 & 15-18 anglers. Thursday night followed 10 days later by tournaments, sites TBD. Call Jim Breaux (225) 262-0929/(225) 772-3026.
SEPT. 12—NEW ORLEANS FLY FISHERS FLY-TYING SESSION: 7 p.m., St. Francis Xavier Church Hall, 444 Metairie Rd., Metairie. Call Joe Bandera (504) 888-2149.
SEPT. 15—CLEAN OUT YOUR FREEZER DAY: 1-4 p.m, locations throughout Capital City area. Hunters for the Hungry project to collect frozen game, fish and other meats for Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank. Website: h4hla.org.
SEPT. 17—LAFAYETTE KAYAK FISHING CLUB MEETING: 6 p.m., Pack & Paddle, 601 E. Pinhook, Lafayette. Call (337) 232-5854. Website: lafayettekayakfishing.com.
FISHING/SHRIMPING
OPEN RECREATIONAL SEASONS: Recreational amberjack through Oct. 31; and, all groupers except closed for the take of goliath & Nassau groupers in state/federal waters.
CLOSED SEASONS: Recreational private anglers/state charterboats red snapper season gray triggerfish season in state and federal waters.
FALL INSHORE SHRIMP SEASON: Open in all state inside waters.
