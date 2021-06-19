MONDAY-FRIDAY
GULF OF MEXICO FISHERY MANAGEMENT COUNCIL MEETING: Opal Key Resort, Key West, Florida. Virtual participation via webinar. All times CDT. Schedule: 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday (closed session 7:30-10:30 a.m.); 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday, Mackerel, Habitat & Red Drum committees; 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday, Reef Fish Committee & public Q&A; 7:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Thursday, Data Collection & Sustainable Fisheries committees, full council session, public comment 1:15-4:30 p.m.; 7:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Friday, full council session. Website: gulfcouncil.org.
FRIDAY
FRIDAY NIGHT COOKIE JAR BASS SERIES: 7 p.m.-midnight, LA Express landing, Jarreau. Fee $40/boat, max two anglers. Weekly event through September. COVID-19 distancing restrictions. Call Storm Randall (225) 937-0489.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
TEXAS DUCKS UNLIMITED DUCK & GOOSE CALLING CONTESTS: Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas. Two sanctioned regional World Duck Calling Championship qualifiers. Registration noon Friday. Email Zach Pegram: zpegram@ducks.org.
SATURDAY
NRA BASIC PISTOL/CONCEALED CARRY COURSE: 8:30 a.m., Southwest Mississippi Gun Club, McComb, Mississippi. Qualifies for Louisiana Concealed Carry Permit. Personal pistols/60 rounds ammo. Loaner .22 pistols available. Fee $65. Preregistration suggested. Email: douglasmbowser@yahoo.com
ONGOING
STATEWIDE TOURNAMENT AND ANGLERS’ RODEO: Through Sept. 6. CCA Louisiana saltwater rodeo with divisions & numerous categories. Must be CCA member. Website: ccalouisiana.com.
AROUND THE CORNER
JUNE 27—SOUTH LOUISIANA HIGHPOWER CLUB MATCH: 7:30 a.m., squadding; 8 a.m. on the range, Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Range, St. Landry Road, Gonzales. NRA match rifle or service rifle, 200-yard/50-rounds match course. Fee $12 members, $15 nonmembers, $5 juniors. $15 annual club & Civilian Marksmanship Program membership (allows purchases from CMP). Email Rick Mol: southlahighpower@hotmail.com
JUNE 28—RED STICK FLY FISHERS FLY TYING: Via Zoom. Website: rsff.org.
JUNE 30—LA. ARTIFICIAL REEF COUNCIL MEETING: 1:30 p.m., Joe Herring Room, state Wildlife & Fisheries headquarters, Quail Drive, Baton Rouge.
JUNE 30—LOUISIANA WMA ALLIGATOR LOTTERY DEADLINE: Tags for take of alligators on 19 state wildlife management areas, 28 public lakes & one Corp of Engineers property to take place Aug. 25-Oct. 30. $5 application fee. $2 transaction fee. Website: la-web.s3licensing.com/
JULY 1—WILDLIFE & FISHERIES COMMISSION MEETING: 9:30 a.m., Joe Herring Room, state Wildlife and Fisheries headquarters, Quail Drive, Baton Rouge.
JULY 1-3—72ND GOLDEN MEADOW-FOURCHON TARPON RODEO: Moran’s Marina, Fourchon. Weigh-ins July 2-3.
JULY 3—TRAP SHOOT: 8:30 a.m., Southwest Gun Club, McComb, Mississippi. Weather permitting. ATA-style trap field/portable traps/25 singles or 12 pairs per round. Only 7½ shot size or smaller. Fee $5/round (cash/correct change only). Call Doug Bowser (601) 341-8797. Email: douglasmbowser@yahoo.com.
FISHING/SHRIMPING
OPEN RECREATIONAL SEASONS: Red snapper (Friday-through-Sunday seasons), several snapper species & all groupers except closed for goliath & Nassau groupers in state/federal waters.
SHRIMP: All state inside & outside waters open.
CLOSED SEASONS: Recreational greater amberjack & gray triggerfish; commercial king mackerel (hook & line; gill-netting) in Gulf of Mexico Southern Zone. Commercial take of large coastal sharks (large coastal and hammerhead groups) closed in state & federal waters through Dec. 31. Take of blacktip sharks remains open.
LDWF UPDATES
- Daily free shuttles to and from the Elmer’s Island beaches toward Caminada Pass from the parking area off La. 1 operate from sunrise to sunset through Labor Day. Closed during periods of tropical storms.
- The Honey Island Shooting Range at the Pearl River WMA closed for repairs.
- Hunter Education classes have resumed. Website: wlf.louisiana.gov/page/hunter-education.
