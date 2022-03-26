Fisherman knew it and state fisheries biologists knew it, too.
False River, that grand ol’ oxbow lake with its northernmost anchor in the town of New Roads, arguably was the biggest jewel in Louisiana’s freshwater fishing crown.
Wildlife and Fisheries biologists had the numbers, year after year, proving this 13-mile long lake — cut off from the Mississippi River more than two centuries ago — was among the top five fisheries in the country when it came to pounds of fish per acre.
Then it happened. Landowners surrounding the lake tired of spring rains inundating their fields and came up with a plan to send runoff into the lake’s south end. A couple of years later, interests between the lake and the Mississippi River got a plan approved to drain even more lands.
The moves more than doubled the lake’s watershed, and, despite assurances from federal, state and local officials to reduce sediment loads from these two drainage projects, the lake began to fill with silt.
The result was a dramatic decrease in spawning success of the largemouth bass, sac-a-lait, bluegill and the always-popular redear sunfish, a species locals call “chinquapin.”
With those species in decline, species like buffalo and gar, among other undesirable species, took over because water quality suffered, too.
Now, with the hope spring brings, False River is well on its way to regaining its lofty perch on our state’s fishing ladder.
“It started in 2009 with our proposal for sediment removal,” state Inland Fisheries Section biologist Brian Heimann said. “We wanted to begin a series of drawdowns, too, but we didn’t get much traction there.”
Lakeside homeowners were concerned about some unfounded effect of lower water levels on their backyards.
Heimann said is took work to get those projects from the drawing board to the lake.
“We partnered with the (Department of Environmental Quality), the (state) Ag and Forestry, the Corps (of Engineers), (Pointe Coupee) parish, the city (New Roads) and waterfront owners to set up the False River Watershed Council,” he said. “And, after laying out the plans, we became unified in the vision of improving False River.
“The sediment was suffocating False River, covering spawning beds and reducing aquatic (plants) growth.”
Heimann said 2012 was the jumping-off year with weirs and baffles to slow the sediment load, then a 2014 project to dredge the soft sediment from the south end. The sediment was pumped into a retaining area to create on the lake’s once fish-rich South Flats.
“We lowered the lake 2.5 feet to do that work, and the drawdown worked,” he said.
So the next step was to dredge the northern end. Problem was there was no place to put an island and the dredge material was pumped into large geotech bags on dry ground. Drawdowns followed in the next years, the latest in 2021 into this year, and Heimann said the results are beyond good.
“In 10 years, there are a number of improvements,” he said. “Fishing has increased. Catch rates are up. We never stopped sampling and the last four years’ samples are the highest in the last 30 years, ever since (state fisheries biologists) Tim Morrison and Mark McElroy were working the lake before the drainage projects.
“We’re on the right path. The things we’re doing are doing right for the lake. The biomass of fish is there and indicates the potential of the lake is there,” he said.
Bigger bass
Lost in the history of this lake is it produced the 12-pound-plus, state-record largemouth bass in the late 1970s.
Hopes for anglers now is another state record after Heimann’s crew electro-shocked up a 13-pound plus largemouth earlier this year. That’s a story for another year.
And, just last weekend, a 9.75-pounder came in a weigh-in for the Westside Bassmasters tournament, and last Sunday’s annual Pointe Coupee Kiwanis tournament had a 9-pounder for the second-place team of Jeff David and Aaron Boudreaux.
Heimann said the plan was to stock Florida-strain largemouth bass during the early recovery years, but he said only 6,000 fingerlings per year have been added in recent years.
“The only reason to stock (Florida bass) was not to increase numbers, but to introduce the Florida strain into the lake, to have the potential to incorporate Florida genetically, and now our tests show 76% of the bass have some type of Florida influence,” he said.
Sac-a-lait and channel catfish are also part of the restocking planning and, Heimann said, populations are rebounding. Hybrid striped bass have been reintroduced to control what he called, “an abundant shad population.”
Beyond all that, gravel was placed on the north end to mimic the vast clam shell beds, although Heimann said the clams have re-emerged in the most recent drawdown. Because the lake has not filled as fast — because of drought conditions — vegetation is growing in what was shallow-water areas.
“When we get another couple of feet of water, the bream will move into those areas,” he said.
That's music to Kenny St. Romain's ears.
St. Romain is in the forefront of the P.C. Kiwanis’ efforts to make False River friendly for all user groups.
Funds raised from the club’s 40-plus tournaments are used to place buoys along False River’s entire shoreline.
“This year’s tournament was the best one we’ve ever had. We had 75% of the boats weigh in five fish (the limit) and it took 13 pounds to make the top 10,” St. Romain said. “We had that 9-pounder, and almost everyone reported catching lots of bass, yes, small fish, but small fish will be big fish one day.”
St. Romain said working with the Wildlife and Fisheries-led efforts and parish officials, the lake is getting healthy, and with the club’s buoy project — the 220 buoys make no-wake zones 300 feet between the buoys and the banks — wave wash is reducing erosion along unprotected banks.
“Yes, it’s for safety and erosion, and it’s reduced boating accidents on the river, and we’re seeing a lot more boats on the river in the past four years.
“False River is back, and that’s made a lot of people happy."