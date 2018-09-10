Southeastern Louisiana coach Frank Scelfo loved his team’s effort in a 31-0 loss at LSU Saturday and hopes it grows on the Lions as they open their home slate.
SLU (0-2) dives into Southland Conference play this week at Strawberry Stadium against the reigning league champion Central Arkansas Bears (1-1). Kickoff is at 7:05 p.m., and the game will be streamed online on ESPN+.
The Lions readied themselves against a Power 5 FBS team in hopes the experience will help prepare for the nine-game league slate.
“I thought our guys played really hard, really physical; we played until the end of the game,” Scelfo said Monday after watching game tape. “We did what we’ve been preaching in camp: finishing games.
“(It will help) if we learn from it. Practice will dictate that. If we practice well, we have a chance to learn from (LSU). We were clear with them the things we’ve got to improve on.”
First among them were self-inflicted trouble. All nine penalties against the Lions were pre-snap calls — six false starts, two substitution infractions and a delay of game. The Lions also had three turnovers and didn’t force any.
Scelfo, in his first season, also watched tape of last year’s 38-6 loss at Central Arkansas. He said the Bears look similar this year — not fancy and physical up front on both sides of the line of scrimmage.
“That’s where their strength lies, big and physical up front,” he said. “That’s good, because we just played a physical team in LSU.”
Central Arkansas coach Nathan Brown is also in his first season, having moved up from offensive coordinator to replace Steve Campbell, who left for South Alabama. Campbell had led the Bears to consecutive playoff appearances in 2016 and 2017.
Pass-rush challenge
After getting no sacks in the opener, the Lions had two against LSU and an overall better pass rush. Linebackers Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund and Mike Mason each had a sack, and Adeyemi-Berglund had two quarterback hits and two pass breakups.
“We challenged our guys,” Scelfo said. “(Defensive coordinator) Louie (Cioffi) had some really good blitz packages to attack LSU protections. Guys did good job executing those, but we played with more energy. We got up the field.”
Scelfo also credited the coverage on the back end. Dejion Lynch had three pass breakups.
“We matched guys in the secondary really well,” he said. “There weren’t a lot of receivers running down there on regular basis.”
Stifled
The Lions’ best weapon, wide receiver Juwan Petit-Frere, caught five passes for 60 yards but was neutralized on kickoffs. LSU freshman kicker Avery Atkins put all six kickoffs deep into the end zone for touchbacks.
Injury report
Scelfo said the Lions have an assortment of bumps and bruises and might have some game-time decisions on players. Last week, wide receiver Austin Mitchell returned after missing the opener against Louisiana-Monroe. Also returning was linebacker Kyle Nevels, who Scelfo said played “30-32 snaps.”
“That’s a guy you really want in there,” Scelfo said. “He makes calls and is physical.”