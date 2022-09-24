Apparently the experiment worked so well last month in Baton Rouge, that state Wildlife and Fisheries is continuing its Fishing Course Series with offerings in Walker, New Orleans, Houma, Lake Charles and Natchitoches.
Included is a new Beginner Catfishing Course at three of those locations — and, best of all, the courses are free.
First things first: Next in the series is Wednesday’s 5-7 p.m. Fishing Course at Sidney Hutchinson Park, 13750 Ball Park Rd. in Walker.
True, most of what will be taught is for beginners, but these two hours is for all ages and genders. Anyone 16 and older is invited to attend. Just know if you’re 18 and older, you must have a Louisiana basic fishing license.
Class sizes are limited, and each class will be open to between 10-20 “students.”
Project manager Chris Connor said the “curriculum will be fast-paced and geared toward educating adults in order for them to guide children during the fishing portion of the program.”
He said the catfishing sessions will be geared toward those “with basic fishing knowledge,” and will emphasize species identification, basic fish behavior, proper fish handling, tackle, basic rigging and bait selection. It will be followed by an hour of fishing with Wildlife and Fisheries staff.
Even better is tackle will be provided, although anglers are urged to bring their rods and reels.
The complete schedule, along with Hunter Education and Boater Education courses, is listed on the LDWF website: louisianaoutdoors.com/events.
There you can select “Fishing Ed” to get in on this action.
Connor said if anyone needs help registering, they can email outreach@wlf.la.gov or him at (318) 487-5336 or Joshua Porter (225) 763-3540.
More details can be found on website: wlf.la.gov/page/fishing-workshops.
All attending these courses will receive fishing info material, starter tackle and gear courtesy of H&H Lures and Coastal Conservation Association-Louisiana.
Solid showing
Bryce Distefano, of Clinton, finished a close second to Phillip Herring, of Richton, Mississippi, in last week’s Abu Garcia Bassmaster High School Combine held in Decatur, Alabama.
In the four freshwater fishing disciplines, Herring claimed the win with 288 points to Distefano’s 284.
The 98 high school anglers were showing off their skills for 16 colleges and universities for a share of college fishing scholarships.
Distefano’s high school buddy, Cambre Webb, finished second to Nathan Preston, of Newnan, Georgia, in casting distance. Preston chunked a Berkley Cane Walker Topwater 65 yards. Webb’s cast traveled 64.9 inches — close, very close.
The idea for this second combine was to give high school bass fishermen a chance to meet coaches from the 16 schools, and give them a chance to “to further explore everything that angler has to offer and see if they would be the perfect fit for their fishing program.”
Last year’s combine offered $2.6 million in scholarships.
At the launch
The Recreational Boating & Fishing Foundation has come up with a video all fishermen should watch. It’s a chance to brush up on your conduct at a boat launch, and “the proper way to launch a boat from a trailer.”
It’s worth a few minutes to go to the RBFF website: takemefishing.org, to watch the video and check out the tips covering things like type of boat and trailer, steepness of the ramp and if the best way for you is to launch your boat by driving off or floating it off your trailer.
Greater amberjack
While the Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council's first of five in-person public hearings covering “Modifications to Greater Amberjack Catch Limits and Allocations” begins Monday ins Madeira Beach, Florida, local offshore fishermen need to know the council will hold one hearing in our area.
That will come at 6 p.m. Oct. 5 at the Doubletree New Orleans Airport, 2150 Veterans Memorial Blvd. in Kenner.
The next closest venue is Orange Beach, Alabama, at 6 p.m. Oct. 6 at the Adult Activity Center, 26251 Canal Rd. in Orange Beach.
There’s also a virtual meeting, via Webinar, set Oct. 11.
For more, go to the GMFMC’s website: Website: gulfcouncil.org
The council is acting on the latest amberjack stock assessment showing the species is overfished and “experiencing overfishing,” thereby forcing new management measures that might include modifying what federal biologists and managers identified as “acceptable biological catch, annual catch limits, annual catch targets, and allocations are based on the best available scientific information.”
Again, the public hearings will begin at 6 p.m. and will end no later than 9 p.m.
Hats off
Nicholls State’s fishing team of Zachary Henderson, of Metairie and Miles Smith of Houma finished ninth — with five bass weighing 16 pounds, 14 ounces. The Colonels duo was among 61 teams in the MLF Abu Garcia College Fishing tournament held on Lake Erie earlier this month. Adrian College’s Matthew Davis and Sam Shoemaker won with 19-8 stringer.