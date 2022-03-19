Happy Vernal Equinox, and with spring comes renewal, the thought of the next months of flower's, home-grown vegetables, cutting grass, enduring mosquitoes and soon-to-be summer’s heat and humidity — and pray no hurricanes.
Maybe knowing what’s coming in the next months is the reason Joey Stein thought about renewal of another kind.
Stein said he remembers old-timers talking about the Top 6, a two-day convocation calling ALBC member clubs to send their top anglers to Toledo Bend. Combined catch weight of a team determined the winner.
ALBC? Association of Louisiana Bass Clubs, a loosely organized bunch of what swelled to be more than 100 such clubs across our state. At its zenith, the Top 6 was the largest bass tournament in the country (therefore the world) when more than 700 anglers showed up for bragging rights.
So what started as an idea became reality last weekend when six BASS Nation-affiliated clubs sent their top four anglers to compete in the inaugural Norvin Dubois Battle of the Clubs.
“We talked with the teams from our area and they said they were in,” Stein said. The field included the Westside Bassmasters, Stein’s club.
“We knew what the Top 6 meant to the older guys. It was before my time, and we wanted to renew something like it,” Stein said. “Other teams called to get in, but we didn’t have enough prizes to go around.
“We hope to grow this event even bigger and better next year, and all BASS Nation-affiliated clubs are welcome to fish if they compete for angler of the year titles in their clubs,” Stein said, adding the event started on solid footing with sponsors coming from the fishing-related businesses.
Stein said future plans also could include BASS Nation high school and Junior Division teams with the same limits of four-per team.
When the last fish hit Monday’s weigh-in scales at Doiron’s Landing in Stephensville, Howard Hartley and Beau Theriot had the top five-bass catch, 13.68 pounds, and when their fellow Morgan City-based St. Mary Elite club members Chris Thornton and Adam Marceau added their 13 pounds for a 26.68-pound winning total.
The Ascension Area Anglers were second at 22.83 pounds, followed by St. Amant (19 pounds), Lake Verret (17.07 pounds), Twin Rivers (17.04) and Westside Bassmasters (16.13). Ascension’s Dave Cavell and Jamie Laiche had the big bass, a 4.16-pounder.
Stein said the tournament carries Norvin Dubois name in tribute to the veteran bass angler who died earlier this year.
Precious fuel
Talk about sticker shock — gasoline — and nearly all boats we use to fish, and the vehicles that get us to the water runs on this stuff.
Thanks to BoatUS for sending 21 mostly common sense, gas-saving tips for all among us who can’t wait to get to and on the water. The folks there divided the tips into three categories, including:
Before heading out
Tune your engine;
Match your boat’s prop to the boat and activity. The correct prop “can potentially increase fuel efficiency by as much as 10%;”
Check your WOT — wide-open throttle — and run you boat wide open on a calm day. “The WOT rating is the RPM range the motor should achieve when running at wide open throttle. If it’s not able to reach WOT, or overruns it, you’ve got the wrong prop;”
Check for propeller damage, and keep the prop clean;
Slick your boat’s hull. Drag increases fuel consumption;
For larger boats, measuring fuel flow can “show you in real time how many gallons per hour your engine is burning, and allow you to dial in the most efficient speed for your boat;”
Consider an engine upgrade. Yes, engines are hard to come by these days, but newer engines run more efficiently than older models.
And, a pitch to join BoatUS, but there are marinas offering fuel discounts for members.
At the dock
Refuel ashore to take advantage of “loyalty reward” or credit card cash-back programs;
Ditch extra stuff, things you don’t need for that specific trip, but not safety equipment;
Lighten your tanks. Water weighs 8 pounds/gallon and gas about 6 pounds/gallon. Recommended is to have one-third of fuel for the way out, one-third for the return and one-third in reserve;
Avoid excess idling;
On the water
Rearrange your passengers to evenly distribute weight;
Get on plane. Most boats run more efficiently on plane;
Watch your wake: a sign you’re wasting gas is the size of your wake. Idling through an area is more fuel efficient than “plowing” water.
Slow down to conserve fuel;
Reduce wind drag, like lowering canvas/bimini top while running. Use the tops when stopped, then apply sunscreen to prevent sun damage when running;
Navigate smartly with shorter and more well-planned trips;
And, because fishing is best in twos or more, share your trips with family and friends, who can share costs.