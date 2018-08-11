MONDAY
RED STICK FLY FISHERS PROGRAM: 7 p.m., Louisiana Room, Wildlife and Fisheries headquarters, Quail Drive, Baton Rouge. Call Joe Kahler at (225) 892-4352 or Web site: rsff.org.
THURSDAY
CCA COMITE CHAPTER BANQUET: 5:30 p.m., Starkey Gym, 10510 Joor Road, Central. Call CCA (225) 952-9200.
INITIAL DUCKS UNLIMITED-DENHAM SPRING CHAPTER MEETING: 6:30 p.m., Bass Pro Shops, Denham Springs. Discussion on Denham Springs Chapter start-up. Free DU membership & hat.
FRIDAY
FALSE RIVER COOKIE JAR BASS TOURNAMENT: 7 p.m.-midnight, La Express launch, Jarreau. Fee $40/boat. Weekly event through summer. Call Storm Randall (225) 937-0489.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
79th LWF CONVENTION: Registration, Mississippi River delta model tour Friday & 8:30 a.m. registration Saturday, Radisson Hotel, 2445 South Acadian Thruway, Baton Rouge. Saturday’s agenda: 9 a.m. board meeting, noon luncheon with LDEQ secretary Chuck Brown, 2 p.m. general assembly & resolutions. Call Laura Gros (225) 344-6707, email: laura@lawildlifefed.org.
SATURDAY
ASCENSION AREA ANGLERS OPEN: 6:15 a.m., 3 p.m. weigh-in, Doiron’s Landing, Stephensville. Team bass tournament. $100 entry includes $500 big-bass prize. Proceeds to help defray travel costs for Louisiana’s three anglers qualified for B.A.S.S. Nation Nationals. No fishing south of U.S. 90. Raffles. Call David Cavell (225) 937-0046, Ryan Lavigne (225) 921-9332, or Caleb Sumrall (337) 380-2887.
DUCK DUCK GOOSE DAY: 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Bluebonnet Swamp Nature Center, 10503 North Oak Hills Parkway, Baton Rouge. Waterfowl decoy carving, old & rare decoys featuring carvers south of New Orleans and from Shell Beach. Waterfowl ID trail, carving corner, ducklings, face painting. Door prizes. Food, drink available. Fee $2-$5. Call Nature Center (225) 757-8905. Website: brec.org/duckduck.
ONGOING
STATEWIDE TOURNAMENT & ANGLERS’ RODEO: CCA-Louisiana’s 24th annual summer-long S.T.A.R. event through Sept. 3. CCA membership required. Call CCA (225) 952-9200. Website: www.ccalouisiana.com.
AROUND THE CORNER
AUG. 20-23—GULF OF MEXICO FISHERY MANAGEMENT COUNCIL MEETING: Omni Corpus Christi, 900 North Shoreline Blvd., Corpus Christi, Texas. Council committees, 8:30 a.m.-5:15 p.m. Aug. 20, 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Aug. 21 & 8:30-10:30 a.m. Aug. 22. Full council, 10:45 a.m.-5 pm. Aug. 22 & 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Aug. 23. Public testimony 1:30-5 p.m., Aug. 22. Website: www.gulfcouncil.org.
AUG. 21—LAFAYETTE KAYAK FISHING CLUB MEETING: 6 p.m., Pack and Paddle, 601 E. Pinhook, Lafayette. Call (337) 232-5854. Website: lafayettekayakfishing.com.
AUG. 23—CCA SUGAR CHAPTER BANQUET: 5:30 p.m., Cade Community Center, 1688 Smede Hwy., St. Martinville. Call CCA (225) 952-9200.
AUG. 23—NEW ORLEANS FLY FISHERS FLY-TYING SESSION: 7 p.m., St. Francis Xavier Church Hall, 444 Metairie Rd., Metairie. Call Joe Bandera (504) 888-2149.
AUG. 24-25—RIDE-THE-BULL 9 EXTREME KAYAK FISHING RODEO: Bridge Side & Wakeside marinas, Grand Isle. Aug. 24, 3-7 p.m. registration; 5-8 p.m. Carmadelle's shrimp dinner & 7 p.m. captains' meeting. Aug. 25, 6 a.m. registration at Bridge Side, 7 a.m. safety briefing, 7:30 a.m. fishing begins, 2 p.m. scales close. Fishing for redfish in Caminada Pass. Fee $85. Limited to kayak and paddlecraft. Team and Individual divisions. Cash prizes & special prizes for heaviest redfish caught by a woman and a youth angler and heaviest redfish taken on fly tackle. Call CCA Louisiana (225) 952-9200. Website: ccalouisiana.com.
FISHING/SHRIMPING
OPEN SEASONS: Recreational red snapper season weekends only (Fridays through Sundays) until further notice, greater amberjack and gray triggerfish & all groupers except goliath & Nassau groupers in state/federal waters.
CLOSED SEASONS: Commercial king mackerel & gray triggerfish, and commercial season on large coastal shares closed in state and federal waters.
SHRIMP CLOSURE: Fall inshore season will open Monday (Aug. 13) at 6 a.m. in inside waters from the Atchafalaya River Ship Channel west to the western shore of Freshwater Bayou, and at 6 p.m. in inside waters from the Louisiana-Mississippi line west to the Atchafalaya River Ship Channel. All other state inshore waters closed except for open waters of Breton and Chandeleur sounds and state outside. The remainder of the state’s inside waters will open at 6 a.m., Aug. 27. Map website: wlf.louisiana.gov/fishing/shrimp-seasons.
