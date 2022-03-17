One of them has had success at LeTriomphe Golf and Country Club before.
The other one doesn’t really have any good memories of the Louisiana Open in two previous tries.
But Peter Uihlein and Shad Tuten both left the scorer’s tent near the 18th green with smiles after firing opening-rounds of 65 as morning round co-leaders.
About an hour later, Mark Hubbard joined the logjam at 6-under with a no-bogey round of 54.
Due to Thursday's start being pushed back by heavy morning fog, the first round won’t be completed until Friday morning.
“A lot of bad golf to be completely honest with you,” the 29-year-old Tuten said. “I’ve never really had much success here. I’ve always liked the course. Last year was really bad weather and I got the bad draw, but I really like the course, I love the greens, and I look forward to the rest of the week for sure.”
Uihlein, on the other hand, finished second in the Louisiana Open a year ago and seems to be enjoying the course layout again.
“I do, I like when its firm,” Uihlein said of the LeTriomphe course. “It was pretty soft on Tuesday, so it was nice to see it firmer today. Hopefully the rain is not too bad tomorrow and keeps it firm.”
Uihlein, who has two Korn Ferry career victories, came to Louisiana feeling good about his level of play, but just hasn’t been seeing the results on the leaderboard.
He finished tied for 55th at the Honda Classic in February and tied for 38th in Puerto Rico in March on the big tour after missing five cuts.
“I feel like I’ve been playing great,” Uihlein said. “My results aren’t there. That’s kind of why I wanted to play (at Louisiana Open). I didn’t want to take two weeks off Players and Tampa, because I feel like my game’s been very good. I just haven’t had the scores to show it.”
The highlight of the round was an eagle on five “after missing some good looks” on the third and fourth holes.
“Par 5s,” Uihlein said of the key to his round. “That was my goal was to play the par 5s better. I hadn’t been playing the par 5s very well on tour this year. The goal really was to play them 2-under and I think I played them 5 today. That helps.”
Uihlein was part of the first group scheduled to tee off on No. 1 at 7:20 Thursday morning. Only heavy fog pushed that start to 8:30 a.m.
“It’s fine,” he said. “It is what it is. It happens. You just kind of stand around and hit a couple balls. You couldn’t really see anything warming up anyway, so it was nice to be a little bit of a delay just to start seeing the ball again and seeing the green.”
Tuten was in the third group to tee off on No. 10 and he got off to a good start with birdies on holes 11 through 13.
“It’s always fun to get started with that kind of stretch,” Tuten said. “I made a good one on 11 and it kind of got me settled in and made me feel pretty good this morning.”
Tuten enjoyed four birdies on both the front and back nines.
“I didn’t really do anything bad,” Tuten said. “I kind of kept the ball in play. There’s not really much rough, so you can kind of be aggressive in spots you wouldn’t normally have to especially with the rough.”
This is only Hubbard’s second Korn Ferry Tour event so far this season. He finished 15th at the Honda Classic in late February and tied for 38th in Puerto Rico in March.
“I am, it’s trending you could say,” Hubbard said of his game. “I had two tournaments back to back that I played 63 really good holes and had nine holes get away from me, so just kind of looking to put a whole tournament together.”
Unlike many, Hubbard didn’t do much of his damage on the par-5s.
“I kind of came up short on 5 and didn’t hit a very good pitch shot, and then I got a little bit unlucky on 7, I hit a pretty good drive and it ended up too far, so I kind of had to hook it around a tree and I was just playing it safe so I didn’t to through into the water,” he explained. “I made do on the other couple.”
Of the new Baton Rouge prep stars, only Luke Haskew was able to finish his round. If not for one trouble hole at No. 12 with a triple bogey due to a penalty, the University High star would have stop under par. As it was, he's even after one day.
“It was pretty cool," Haskew said of the first tee. "I was a little nervous but more excited, all those people watching, I knew a few of them so I wanted to hit a good tee shot for them.
“I’m pretty satisfied. It was pretty windy out there, the greens are actually kind of fast with the winds drying them out, but I’m pretty satisfied with the way I played except for that one hole."