Fishing tackle retailer editor Ken Duke posted a report Friday based on a study entitled, “2018 Sportfishing in America: An Economic Force for Conservation,” which showed an 8 percent increase in the number of our country’s anglers and a net uptick of 21 percent in fishing tackle sales during the past six years.
The American Sportfishing Association report, conducted by Southwick Associates (the same research company Louisiana used for at least two overall fishing and hunting impacts studies), also outlined fishermen’s role in what it called, “a significant role in the country’s most successful fisheries conservation efforts.”
Duke’s initial focus was on fishing’s economic impact: “America’s anglers are estimated to spend $49.8 billion per year in retail sales … with a total annual economic impact of $125 billion,” and recreational fishing supports in excess of 800,000 jobs, right at $38 billion in wages and salaries, and generates $16 billion in federal, state and local taxes.
Some of those taxes, about $600 million in 2016 alone, support the Sport Fish Restoration and Boating Trust funds from federal excise tax on fishing gear and motorboat fuels.
Duke reported a new tool for convincing all elected officials about the importance of outdoor recreation. For the first time, the Bureau of Economic Analysis’ U.S. Gross Domestic Product report included the outdoor recreation sector, which accounted for up to 2 percent of GDP and $673 billion in “annual gross domestic output,” an economic impact, the study indicated, exceeds farming and computer manufacturing.
Other notes from the ASA report included:
- Recreational fishing is second only to jogging and far outpaces golf and tennis for outdoor activities;
- Nearly 1 in 7 of our countrymen fish annually;
- Freshwater fishing grew 11 percent since 2011;
- Saltwater fishing is a $14 billion industry annually;
- Sportfishing’s overall income would rank No. 54 on the Fortune 500 List;
- More than twice as many people fished in 2016 than attended all NFL games.