Sometimes the path to an heroic feat can take some strange detours.
Take the situation former Acadiana High standout Hunter Tabb found himself in late in LSU Eunice’s national championship game victory against Western Oklahoma State on Saturday.
It was the 14th inning and the game was still tied at 4.
Tabb was the leadoff hitter in the inning - as always just hoping to get on base somehow.
His method isn’t something he’d advise anyone else to try in the same situation, but it sure worked like a charm.
Tabb struck out on a breaking ball in the dirt. That sounds bad, but the story is just beginning.
“Honestly, it might be my favorite strikeout I ever had,” Tabb laughed.
Immediately three seasons of instruction by the Bengals’ coaching staff rang in his ears.
“We go over running to first all the time,” Tabb said. “Just like our coaches say, ‘You’ve got to do it the right way.’ So I ran to first hard.”
Typically, it still results in an out even when you hustle. This time, however, the unthinkable happened.
The catcher’s throw deflected off Tabb’s helmet and the former Wreckin’ Ram was able to waltz all the way to third base with no outs.
“It kind of just happened,” Tabb said. “You can’t really plan that. You don’t really think, ‘Hey I just struck out. Let me get on third to score a run.’ It just kind of happens.”
Then on the very next pitch, Tabb strolled home with the eventual game-winning run when the ball got past the catcher for the 5-4 win in 14 innings to capture the program’s seventh NJCAA Division II national championship.
“That’s why you play,” Tabb said. “When you’re a kid playing wiffle ball in the back yard, you don’t play in a blowout game – you don’t put yourself in a game where you’re winning by 10 runs. You put yourself in the moment where you’re up to bat in extra innings and you want to score and make the play to win the game.”
After retiring Western Oklahoma in order in the bottom of the 14th, Tabb then got to experience another great moment, dogpiling with his teammates on David Allen Memorial Ballpark in Enid, Oklahoma.
“It’s almost like something where you black out after,” said Tabb, who hit .339 this season with 13 doubles, four triples, five homers, 52 RBIs and eight stolen bases. “It’s so surreal. You work so hard throughout the year and you get so close to these guys to achieve this.
“You want to just embrace the moment and it’s going so fast. It’s definitely awesome. It’s an indescribable feeling when you do it for sure.”
In Tabb’s mind, that thrilling moment actually began when he and the rest of the athletic world was in one of its biggest doldrums after the coronavirus pandemic ended the Bengals’ season after a 21-0 start to the 2020 season.
“I wouldn’t say there was pressure (this season),” he said. “We had so many older guys back, so we had leadership and a lot of veteran presence on the team. We were doing so good last year and most of us came back. It was kind of like, ‘Let’s get back to where we were and finish it off.’
“We definitely lost some really good players, but I think we were just as good. I think this year team was good in a different way. Last year, we probably hit a little more consistently, but this year, we really had more of a bond on the team. We had a bunch of get-after-it guys, some grinders.”
That mentality was illustrated by the way the Bengals worked during the quarantine last year.
“Honestly, what kind of started our run this year was quarantine,” Tabb said. “There were so many guys that used that time to work, instead of just feeling sorry for themselves. We used that free time to get in the best shape we’ve been in. I think that helped. I know it was great of me. I actually got my body more ready for the season.
“I was stronger and faster this season. A lot of us just did what we had to do in quarantine to be ready.”
Before finishing out the title season with a glittering 51-7 record, they did lose one game in the Region 23 tournament and narrowly won two others.
Then in the World Series final, very nearly lost several times in the marathon affair.
“It was exciting,” Tabb said. "Our team never flinched. We never felt like we were going to lose. We were multiple situations where all would have taken one passed ball or one hit and it would have ended it, but we stayed believing in it.”
The other big reason in Tabb’s mind is LSU Eunice’s longtime coach Jeff Willis.
“I honestly had no clue about him before I got there,” Tabb said. “I just knew he was a legend and it would be an honor to play for him. Leaving now and having the last three years around him, I think his great thing is he cares about baseball and that gets us there – our baseball abilities – but honestly with him it’s about being the best man and prepping you for life no matter what the scoreboard is.
“Now, we do baseball stuff and we have a lot of talent and he teaches the game like nobody else. But the way he preaches about being the best man, the best father, the best husband you can be in life is what I think makes him so special.”