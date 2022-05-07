We celebrate all sorts of things, big thing, little things, but for each of us, isn’t this day the most important?
After all, where would any of us be without a mother?
For most of us, she was the one person who praised our catches, cooked what we brought in from the field, forest and swamp, washed our stinky, muddy clothes and, sometimes, made sure we were awake and fed in predawn hours after we spent a night dreaming of that much-anticipated fishing trip.
So, today, if you have your mom, spend some time thanking her. Most times that’s all she needs is our thanks, our remembering just how special she has made your life.
Oh, a special treat will make this day all the more special, a cake she can’t resist, a special dish she won’t fix for herself because it might be a bit too expensive, a fix-it project she’s needed around her home — or try a hug.
For most among us older folks, we’ll spend the day with a memory, and that’s her baked Virginia ham with raisin sauce, or her roasted turkey with oyster dressing, or the way she could cook a sirloin tip roast, her lemon meringue pie — and her fried fish. And will remember grandmothers for their cookies, red gravy and yellow cakes with chocolate icing.
We’ll eat crawfish today with our special mothers and here’s hoping you’ll do the same.
Two to the Classic
Tim Carmouche came about as close as a fisherman can get to a big-time win.
The Gonzales angler came in with Friday’s heaviest, final-day catch (15 pounds, 4 ounces) to complete a climb from 13th place for a final three-day, 42-7, the same catch weight as Arkansas’ Doug Thompson.
The tiebreaker turned out to be Thompson’s first-day 18-pound catch Thursday. Carmouche had 16-4 to give Thompson the title in the B.A.S.S. Nation Central Regional on Grand Lake O’ the Cherokees near Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Because Carmouche led Louisiana’s 10-man Boater Division team, he earned our state’s Boater Division spot in the TNT Fireworks B.A.S.S. Nation Championship set Nov. 9-11 on Pickwick Lake in Alabama.
He’ll be joined there by Benton’s Dwight Minogue, who brought in 20-3 to lead Louisiana’s 10-man Nonboater team.
Thompson, like Carmouche, qualified for the nationals, as did the top Boater and Nonboater from the other seven state teams to compete for three spots in next year’s Bassmaster Classic.
“I’m happy Timmy’s going,” teammate Ryan Lavigne, who finished third overall in Boater with a 40-12 total. Lavigne earned a Classic berth through the Nation championship.
“He’s worked for it. He’s good enough to go get a spot in the Classic,” Lavigne said.
Lavigne’s surge came after he competed in a Bassmaster Central Open last weekend in central Mississippi. While heading to Oklahoma, a driver slammed into his boat, thus forcing him to return to Gonzales to pick up a friend’s boat and start the long drive to northeast Oklahoma.
“I was able to put together something in the one day of practice and worked on it the rest of the tournament,” Lavigne said.
Meanwhile, Carmouche said he solved the problem of the wash of heavy rains that swept the lake late Wednesday and early Thursday.
“I can remember exactly how many times I’ve made the state team, but this tournament has always been my crutch,” Carmouche said. “I have never done better than 11th overall in these regionals and never won my state. This is awesome. I’m looking forward to representing Louisiana.”
All told, it was the Louisiana team bringing home the bacon. The first two days decided the overall team title and these anglers earned $5,000 for their total of 368 pounds, 15 ounces. Arkansas was a distant second at 317-14.
And, in the B.A.S.S. Nation Southeast Regional, Madisonville’s Bailey Madere will represent Mississippi in the Nationals. He finished atop the Magnolia State’s Nonboater team with an 18-pound catch.
Shrimp season
The big news coming from Thursday’s Wildlife and Fisheries Commission is the spring inshore shrimp season will open at 6 a.m. Monday in what was called “Zone 2,” the inside waters from the eastern shore of South Pass of the Mississippi River west to the western shore of the Freshwater Bayou Canal.
Other zones’ openers include a 6 a.m. May 16 date for waters from the Louisiana-Mississippi state line to the eastern shore of South Pass with the exception of waters in the Biloxi Marsh which opens at 6 a.m. May 23, the same time and date for waters from the western shore of the Freshwater Bayou Canal west to the Louisiana/Texas state line with another exception for the Mermentau River areas, which will open at 6 a.m. May 28.
Might need this
Word came last week that the Return 'Em Right campaign will provide “free release” gear valued at $100 to offshore anglers.
All you have to do is participate in what the campaign calls “a short online review of best practices anglers to help reef fish survive release.”
One estimate is 1 million reef fish die each year after being caught then released, and the main reason the campaign identified is barotrauma — the bloating/pressure of a fish’s internal organ when a a fish is reeled from depths.
Return ‘Em Right emphasizes the proper use of descending devices, which fishery managers believe “can improve long-term survival of reef fish by up to three times.”
The campaign’s release indicated these descending devices are weighted to “.help fish overcome buoyancy and injury by releasing them at depth. These devices come in a variety of forms including weighted inverted hooks, lip clamp devices, and weighted crates and boxes.”
So, if you’re 18 and older, Google the Return ‘Em Right website, review best release practices, and receive a the package of release gear.
The program is a consortium of Florida Sea Grant, the University of Florida, Gulf States Marine Fisheries Commission and NOAA married to groups anglers, industry associations, state agencies, universities, government and non-government organizations with interests in the Gulf of Mexico.
And this project was selected by the Deepwater Horizon Open Ocean Trustee’s as part of a 2019 Restoration Plan.