MONDAY
RED STICK FLY FISHERS MEETING: 7 p.m., Room 204, Adult Education Building, Broadmoor Methodist, 10230 Mollylea, Baton Rouge. Website: rsff.org.
THURSDAY
JUNIOR SOUTHWEST BASSMASTERS MEETING: 6:30 p.m., First Baptist Church gym, Denham Springs. Call Jim Breaux (225) 772-3026.
FRIDAY
FRIDAY NIGHT COOKIE JAR BASS SERIES: 7 p.m.-midnight, LA Express landing, Jarreau. Fee $40/boat, max 2 anglers. Weekly event through Sept. 9. Call Storm Randall (225) 937-0489.
HUNTING SEASONS
TURKEY: Area A: Through May 1. Area B: Through April 24. Area C: Through April 17.
AROUND THE CORNER
APRIL 17—EASTER
APRIL 20—LA. SHRIMP TASK FORCE MEETING: 10 a.m., Terrebonne Parish Main Library, 151 Library Drive, Houma.
APRIL 22—TIGER CHAPTER/DU CRAWFISH BOIL: 6 p.m., Parker Ag Coliseum, LSU. Tickets $25 students, $50 singles, $80 couples, $500 & $1,300 tables. Website: dutigers.com. Email: louisianaducksunlimited@gmail.com
APRIL 22-24—SPRING WARM WATER FLY FISHING: Lake Concordia, Ferriday. A Red Stick Fly Fishers event. Call Emmitt Simmons (225) 335-4596. Email: elsimmons@cox.net
APRIL 23—NRA BASIC PISTOL/CONCEALED CARRY COURSE: 8:30 a.m., indoor range, Southwest Mississippi Gun Club, McComb, Mississippi. Qualifies for Louisiana Concealed Carry Permit. Personal pistols/60 rounds ammo. Loaner .22 pistols available. No single-action revolvers allowed. Fee $65. Preregistration suggested. Email: douglasmbowser@yahoo.com
APRIL 24—SOUTH LOUISIANA HIGHPOWER CLUB MATCH: 7:30 a.m., squadding; 8 a.m. on the range, Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Range, St. Landry Road, Gonzales. NRA match rifle or service rifle, 200-yard/50-rounds match course. Fee $12 members, $15 nonmembers, $5 juniors. $15 annual club & Civilian Marksmanship Program membership (allows purchases from CMP). Also April 24, May 22, June 26, July 24, Aug. 28, Sept. 25, Oct. 23 & Nov. 27. Email Rick Mol: southlahighpower@hotmail.com
APRIL 24—LA. DUCKS UNLIMITED REGIONAL SPORTING CLAYS TOURNAMENT: 8 a.m., Covey Rise Lodge, Singing Waterfall Road, Husser. Entry fee $150/singles, $500/4-shooter team, $1,500 4-shooter Mallard Team. Bonus stations. Lunch included. 30-team limit. Website: ducksunlimited.myeventcenter.com
APRIL 24—B.A.S.S. HIGH SCHOOL CENTRAL OPEN: Norfolk Lake, Mountain Home, Arkansas. Website: bassmaster.com
LDWF UPDATES
-Tunica Hills closed to the public April 10, April 16-17 & April 23-24 for turkey season.
-Elmer’s Island Wildlife Refuge is open.
-Closed: Roads & trails (Richard Yancey WMA), Wax Lake Outlet campground (Atchafalaya Delta WMA); fishing piers/boat launch at Island Road water control structure & at northeast corner Wonder Lake (Pointe-aux-Chenes WMA; three other Island Road piers & boat launch remain open); the Hope Canal Road/boat launch (Maurepas Swamp WMA); a section of East Road over Bayou Wauksha (Thistlethwaite WMA); Deer Park oxbow launch (Concordia Parish); and, the Woodworth Shooting Range (Rapides Parish).
-Hunter Education classes. Website: wlf.louisiana.gov/page/hunter-education.
FISHING/SHRIMPING
SHRIMP: Outside waters/Calliou Boca west to Marsh Island opens. All state inshore waters closed except waters open at double-rig in Breton/Chandeleur sounds.
OPEN RECREATIONAL SEASONS: Lane, blackfin, queen and silk snappers & wenchmen among other snapper species & all groupers, including red grouper, except closed for goliath & Nassau groupers in state/federal waters.
CLOSED SEASONS: Recreational red snapper, gag grouper, gray triggerfish & greater amberjack. Commercial king mackerel (hook & line; gill-netting) in Gulf of Mexico Southern Zone. Commercial take of large coastal sharks (large coastal and hammerhead groups) closed.
