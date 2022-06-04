TUESDAY
LOUISIANA OYSTER TASK FORCE MEETING: 1 p.m., Lakefront Airport, 6001 Stars and Stripes Boulevard, New Orleans. LOTF Marketing Committee meeting, 10 a.m., same venue.
THURSDAY
JUNIOR SOUTHWEST BASSMASTERS MEETING: 6:30 p.m., First Baptist Church gym, Denham Springs. Call Jim Breaux (225) 772-3026.
WEDNESDAY-SATURDAY
SWOLLFEST RODEO: Grand Isle Marina, Grand Isle. Weigh-in 4:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday. Offshore & Inshore categories. Benefits Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital & others. Email: swollfest@cox.net. Registration website: swollfest.com.
FRIDAY
FRIDAY NIGHT COOKIE JAR BASS SERIES: 7 p.m.-midnight, LA Express landing, Jarreau. Fee $40/boat, max 2 anglers. Weekly event through Sept. 9 except July 4th weekend. Call Storm Randall (225) 937-0489.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
SPRING SALTWATER FLY FISHING: Red Stick Fly Fishers event. Call Randy Leonpacher (225) 769-1895. Email: RMLeonpacr@bellsouth.net
SATURDAY
COVEY RISE TOURNAMENT: Covey Rise Gun Club, 58256 Covey Rise Drive, Husser. 100 Main Woods Course, 100 Quail Course Super Sporting, 50 Target 5-Stand. Fees $40-$70. Call (985) 747-0310. Email: office@coveyriselodge.com
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
FREE FISHING DAYS: State waters. No fishing licenses needed. Offshore reef fishermen need no-fee Recreational Offshore License Permit.
VIRTUAL YOUTH FISHING RODEO: Ends 8 p.m., Sunday. For ages 15 and younger. Catch a fish anywhere in Louisiana, take and submit photo, follow regulations for drawing for prizes. Photo deadline 4 p.m., June 14/email: virtualfishingrodeo@gmail.com. Sponsored by SE La. National Wildlife Refuges. Call (985) 882-2015. Website details: fws.gov/refuge/Bogue_Chitto/YouthFishingRodeo.
ONGOING
STATEWIDE TOURNAMENT & ANGLERS’ RODEO: CCA summer-long fishing contest through Sept. 5. Website: ccalouisiana.com
AROUND THE CORNER
JUNE 13—RED STICK FLY FISHERS MEETING: 7 p.m., Room 204, Adult Education Building, Broadmoor Methodist, 10230 Mollylea, Baton Rouge. Website: rsff.org.
JUNE 16—ACADIANA FRIENDS OF NRA BANQUET: 5:30 p.m., River Oaks Center, 520 East Kaliste Saloom Road, Lafayette. $50 ticket. Call Ken Comeaux (337) 298-5236. Website: friendsofnra.orgla/events
JUNE 17-18—LA SPORTSMAN SHOW: Lamar Dixon Expo Center, South St. Landry Avenue, Gonzales.
JUNE 18-19—JUNIOR SW BASSMASTERS TOURNAMENT: Lake Concordia, Ferriday. 7-10, 11-14, 15-18 age groups for members/captains. Call Jim Breaux (225) 772-3026.
JUNE 19—FATHER’S DAY
FISHING/SHRIMPING
OPEN RECREATIONAL SEASONS: Red snapper (Fridays-Sundays only), lane, blackfin, queen and silk snappers & wenchmen among other snapper species & all groupers, including red grouper, except closed for goliath, gag & Nassau groupers in state/federal waters.
SHRIMP: Inshore open in all Louisiana waters until further notice.
CLOSED SEASONS: Greater amberjack, gray triggerfish & gag grouper. Commercial king mackerel (hook & line; gill-netting) in Gulf of Mexico Southern Zone. Commercial take of large coastal sharks (large coastal and hammerhead groups) closed.
LDWF UPDATES
-A drawdown on Saline Lake (Natchitoches/Winn parishes) began June 1.
-Elmer’s Island Wildlife Refuge open.
-June 30 application deadline for alligator lottery harvests Aug. 31-Nov. 5 on 21 WMAs. Website: louisianaoutdoors.com/lottery-applications. $10 fees. Email: LAalligatorprogram@wlf.la.gov
-Aug. 11 lottery application deadline for Atchafalaya Delta WMA houseboat mooring sites at Log Island Pass & Campground Pass. Call (337) 735-8667. LDWF website: wlf.louisiana.gov/page/atchafalaya-delta.
-Closed: Roads & trails on Richard Yancey WMA; Atchafalaya Delta WMA Wax Lake Outlet campground; Pointe-aux-Chenes WMA fishing piers & boat launch next to Island Road water control structure & at northeast corner Wonder Lake (three other Island Road piers & boat launch remain open); Maurepas Swamp WMA Hope Canal Road/boat launch; Thistlethwaite WMA a section of East Road over Bayou Wauksha; and, Deer Park oxbow launch (Concordia Parish).
Email: jmacaluso@theadvocate.com