The fishing picture across south Louisiana is becoming clearer by the day — and more muddled, too.
During the past three weeks, one spot got hot for speckled trout and redfish on the coastal side, and one place got the nod in freshwater.
Then, for a reason known seemingly only to the fish, “catching” locales have changed each week since early August.
What were good catches along the Central Coast — a 40-trout day per boat was a marked improvement over mid-July’s bust — has dissolved on constant west winds, and made trout and redfish action east of the Mississippi and in the western Terrebonne Basin a better choice.
It’s not that folks in the Grand Isle area aren’t catching trout, it’s just that you’d better go with the right bait, and, right now, charter skipper Frank Dreher said live croaker are what’s needed to put trout in the ice chest and on the table.
Offshore
With the red snapper and gray triggerfish (all 16 days of it) over, recreational fishermen are taking to working on the deep-sea species and tuna, wahoo and bull dolphin are topping the list for the big-boat gangs.
The method is to head to deep water first — how about an overnighter — then stop on the way back to the dock to hunt for mangrove snapper.
Freshwater
Remember the catches on frogs from the Verret Basin, notably Belle River, in late July?
It looks like that bite is over, and there’s decent enough bass and bluegill action in the Atchafalaya Basin to get fishermen to launches from upper Bayou Sorrel south to Doiron’s in Stephensville.
The Ascension Area Anglers’ annual open bass tournament proved that. Organizer Ryan Lavigne said while half the field launched on the Belle River side Saturday at Doiron’s and the remaining went into the Atchafalaya, it was Atchafalaya fish dominating the top 12-15 finishing teams.
Then, you can look at the much younger crowd, the Junior Southwest Bassmasters monthly event Saturday from Bayou Black Marina in Gibson.
The top three youth anglers in all three age groups brought in five-bass limits from the 38 boats and 48 young fishermen.
JSB leader Jim Breaux reported 28 tournament limits among the 48 youths ages 7-18, and that’s some sort of a record catch on 2018’s schedule.
Breaux reported, “Most of the fish were caught on spinnerbaits, vibrating jigs, frogs, flukes and ‘caffine’ shad and by punchin’ (grass and hyacinth) mats.”
Lavigne’s report was more secretive, not because he didn’t want to divulge the latest, but “because there wasn’t a whole lot of talking going on. There was a lot of silence among the fishermen.
“I thought the catches were pretty good considering how the fishing's been,” Lavigne said. “You can expect somebody to come in with 15 pounds (a 3-pound average per bass), and we had a 16-pound stringer win. That’s south Louisiana fishing for you, because at least one team of south Louisiana fishermen will figure it out.”
Lavigne did confirm a report from late last week that darker colored soft plastics are attracting more strikes these days.
“It’s summertime, and I like fishing more stained water,” he said. “There’s more (dissolved) oxygen in it, and it means there’s more current. That’s why black-and-blue colors for jigs and creature baits like D-Bombs are better, because they show up better in more stained water.”
Gary Krouse reported catching bass on a “Toxic Grape” colored D-Bomb, a color that more matched the color of the color of crawfish in the Atchafalaya these days.
Jeff Bruhl came from Venice with a hot bass report from Loomis, Dennis and Johnson passes. "Low tide was the best time. The water was green, and Berkley watermelon-red 'change' bait with Delta Lures punch skirt in bream pattern was the best," he said.