THURSDAY
JUNIOR SOUTHWEST BASSMASTERS MEETING: 7 p.m., Seminar Room, Bass Pro Shops, Denham Springs. Age group bass tournaments for ages 7-10, 11-14 & 15-18 anglers. Thursday night followed 10 days later by tournaments, sites TBD. Call Jim Breaux (225) 262-0929/(225) 772-3026.
NEW ORLEANS FLY FISHERS FLY-TYING SESSION: 7 p.m., St. Francis Xavier Church Hall, 444 Metairie Road, Metairie. Call Joe Bandera (504) 888-2149.
FRIDAY
FALSE RIVER COOKIE JAR BASS TOURNAMENT: 7 p.m.-midnight, La Express launch, Jarreau. End-of-season “classic.” Call Storm Randall (225) 937-0489.
SUNDAY
CLEAN OUT YOUR FREEZER DAY: 1-4 p.m, locations throughout Capital City area. Hunters for the Hungry project. Website: h4hla.org.
TUESDAY
DOUBLE NICKEL BASS TOURNAMENT: 10:30 a.m., Earl Pearl River Launch, U.S. 90 Bridge. Weekly event for anglers 55 and older. Singles tournament (two allowed in boat with separate catches). Fee $15. Call Joe Picone (985) 630-4170.
KAYAKING 101: 6-7 p.m., Greenwood Community Park, Baker. Beginner kayak instruction. Ages 12 and older. Fee $10-$12. Call BREC (225) 272-9200. Email: outdooradventure@brec.org. Website: webtrac.brec.org.
LAFAYETTE KAYAK FISHING CLUB MEETING: 6 p.m., Pack & Paddle, 601 E. Pinhook, Lafayette. Call (337) 232-5854. Website: lafayettekayakfishing.com.
HUNTING SEASONS
TEAL: Sept. 14-29, statewide. Also open for rails & gallinules.
DOVES: South Zone, through Sept. 15; North Zone, through Sept. 29.
DEER/ARCHERY: Sept. 15-Jan. 15, State Deer Areas 3, 8 & 10.
AROUND THE CORNER
SEPT. 19—CCA ASCENSION CHAPTER BANQUET: 5:30 p.m., Lamar Dixon Expo Center, South St. Landry Road, Gonzales. Tickets $74, $35 spouses, $25 youths, $650 tables. Call Nolan Reynerson (225) 952-9200.
SEPT. 19—SUNSET PADDLE: 6:30-7 p.m., Wampold Park, University Lakes, Baton Rouge. Kayak event ages 12 and older. Fee $10-$12. Call BREC (225) 272-9200. Email: outdooradventure@brec.org. Website: webtrac.brec.org.
SEPT. 19—NEW ORLEANS FLY FISHERS FLY-TYING SESSION: 7 p.m., St. Francis Xavier Church Hall, 444 Metairie Road, Metairie. Call Joe Bandera (504) 888-2149.
SEPT. 21—11th RIO GRANDE FLY FISHING RODEO: City Park, New Orleans. Open to public. Entry fee $10. Advance or on-site registration. Prizes for longest Rio Grande perch caught on fly. New Orleans Fly Fishers event. Website: neworleansflyfishers.com.
SEPT. 21—VOLUNTEER ELMER’S ISLAND BEACH CLEAN-UP DAY: 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Elmer’s Island, off La. 1 north of Grand Isle. Organized by state Wildlife & Fisheries, Barataria-Terrebonne National Estuary Program, Nicholls State & Grand Isle Music Fest in conjunction with Ocean Conservancy’s International Coastal Cleanup Day. Registration required by Sept. 16. Registration website: docs.google.com, then go to 2019 International Coastal Cleanup at Elmer’s Island.
SEPT. 23—RED STICK FLY FISHERS FLY-TYING SESSION: 7 p.m., Goodwood Library, Baton Rouge. Call Sydney Dobson (225)892-1613. Website: rsff.org.
FISHING/SHRIMPING
OPEN RECREATIONAL SEASONS: Recreational amberjack through Oct. 31; and, all groupers except closed for the take of goliath & Nassau groupers in state/federal waters.
CLOSED SEASONS: Recreational private anglers/state charterboats red snapper season gray triggerfish season in state and federal waters.
FALL INSHORE SHRIMP SEASON: Open in all state inside waters.
Email: jmacaluso@theadvocate.com