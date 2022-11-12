MONDAY
RED STICK FLY FISHERS MEETING: 7 p.m., Room 204, Adult Education Building, Broadmoor Methodist, 10230 Mollylea, Baton Rouge. Website: rsff.org.
TUESDAY
GULF COUNCIL SHRIMP ADVISORY PANEL MEETING: 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m. (CST), Council Office, 4107 West Spruce Street, Tampa, Florida. Virtual participation welcomed. Website: gulfcouncil.org
OYSTER TASK FORCE MEETING: 1 p.m., state Wildlife & Fisheries headquarters, 2000 Quail Drive, Baton Rouge. Also: OTF Health Committee meeting, 10 a.m. & OTF Aquaculture Committee meeting, 11 a.m., same venue.
HUNTING SEASONS
Deer seasons allow take of either-sex deer except where noted.
DOVES: Second split, North Zone, through Nov. 13; South Zone, through Nov. 27.
DEER/PRIMITIVE WEAPONS: Through Nov. 18, State Deer Areas 1, 4, 5, 6 & 9.
DUCKS/EAST ZONE: Nov. 19-Dec. 4, first of two splits, includes coots & mergansers.
DEER/MODERN FIREARMS: Nov. 19-Dec. 9, State Deer Areas 1, 4 & 6, still-hunt only.
DEER/MODERN FIREARMS: Nov. 19-Dec. 9, State Deer Areas 5 & 9, still-hunt only, bucks only except either-sex take allowed Nov. 19-20 & Nov. 25-27.
QUAIL: Nov. 19-Feb. 28, statewide, private lands only.
DEER/MODERN FIREARMS: Through Nov. 27, State Deer Areas 3, 7 & 8, still-hunt only.
DUCKS/WEST ZONE: Through Dec. 4, first of three splits, includes coots & mergansers.
GEESE: Through Dec, 4, East & West zones, Includes blue, Canada, snow, Ross' & specklebellies species. Take of Canada geese prohibited in portions of Cameron & Vermilion parishes.
SNIPE: Through Dec. 4, statewide, first split.
DEER/MODERN FIREARMS: Through Dec. 7, State Deer Area 2, still-hunt only.
DEER/MODERN FIREARMS: Through Jan. 1, State Deer Area 10, still-hunt only.
RAILS/GALLINULES: Through Jan. 4, statewide.
DEER/ARCHERY: Through Jan. 15, State Deer Areas 3, 7, 8 & 10.
DEER/ARCHERY: Through Jan 31, State Deer Areas 1, 2 & 4.
DEER/ARCHERY: Through Feb. 15, State Deer Areas 5, 6 & 9.
RABBITS/SQUIRRELS: Through Feb. 28, private lands only.
AROUND THE CORNER
NOV. 24—THANKSGIVING DAY
NOV. 27—SOUTH LOUISIANA HIGHPOWER CLUB MATCH: 7:30 a.m., squadding; 8 a.m. on the range, Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Range, St. Landry Road, Gonzales. NRA match rifle or service rifle, 200-yard/50-rounds match course. Fee $12 members, $15 nonmembers, $5 juniors. $15 annual club & Civilian Marksmanship Program membership (allows purchases from CMP). Email Rick Mol: southlahighpower@hotmail.com
FISHING/SHRIMPING
CLOSED SEASONS: Commercial/recreational flounder season through Nov. 30. Recreational red snapper, greater amberjack, gray triggerfish & red grouper in state/federal waters.
OPEN RECREATIONAL SEASONS: Lane (closes 12:01 a.m., Nov. 15), blackfin, queen and silk snappers & wenchmen among other snapper species & all groupers, except closed for goliath & Nassau groupers in state/federal waters.
SHRIMP: Fall inshore season open.
LDWF UPDATES
-Oyster harvest closed on portion of the public oyster seed grounds east of the Mississippi River in St. Bernard Parish after sunset Nov. 13. Area map website: wlf.louisiana.gov/fishing/oyster-season
