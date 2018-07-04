Hard to believe hunting seasons are less than two months away, and the signal these seasons are nearing come with Department of Wildlife and Fisheries lottery hunts with approaching application deadlines.
First up are series of nine lottery teal hunts on the White Lake Wetlands Conservation Area (WCA) in Vermilion Parish. All fall between Sept. 15-30.
You must be 18 or older to apply, and hunters are allowed only one application due July 25. Get an application on the LDWF website: wlf.louisiana.gov/refuge/lottery-applications, or by writing to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, Attention: White Lake Teal Hunt, 2000 Quail Drive, Room 418, Baton Rouge, LA 70808.
A $5 nonrefundable fee (checks or money orders payable to the LDWF) must accompany the application. If selected, a hunter will be allowed to bring another hunter, must pay an additional $250, and will need all licenses, stamps and a HIP certification.
For more, call Wayne Sweeney at (337) 536-9400, Ext. 1, or email: wsweeney@wlf.la.gov.
Other hunts include:
- A Sept. 1-2 lottery dove hunt on the Elbow Slough Wildlife Management Area off La. 1 and La. 3170 in Rapides Parish. The hunts will be conducted Sept. 1-2. All info is on the application from the LDWF’s Pineville Office (318) 487-5885 or from the agency’s website: wlf.louisiana.gov/hunting/lottery-hunts. Deadline is July 27.
- Disabled veterans and physically challenged hunters have an Aug. 31 deadline to apply to lottery deer hunts on the Sabine and Floy McElroy WMA, and for disabled veterans on Camp Beauregard WMA.
- All details are on the application (a $5 fee) and are available at LDWF field offices or from the LDWF website: wlf.louisiana.gov/hunting/lottery-hunts.
- There’s an Aug. 31 deadline to apply for youth lottery deer on Buckhorn, Dewey Wills, Floy Ward McElroy, Richard Yancey and Sherburne WMAs, and a Sept. 28 deadline to apply for youth waterfowl hunts on Bayou Pierre and Sherburne WMAs.
- Young hunters can apply provided he or she will be 10 on or before the date of the hunt, but cannot be older than 17 years old. All info on qualifications, deadlines and hunt dates are listed on the application from LDWF field offices or website: wlf.louisiana.gov/hunting/lottery-hunts. Again, there’s a $5 application fee.
- And, for older hunters, there will be waterfowl lottery hunts on the Sherburne WMA with a Sept. 28 application deadline. Applications (a $5 fee) contain hunt dates and lottery rules, and LDWF field offices and the website: wlf.louisiana.gov/hunting/lottery-hunts have the application.
For more on the last four lottery hunts, call Steve Smith at (225) 765-2359 or email: ssmith@wlf.la.gov.