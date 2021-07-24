GRAND ISLE — Saturday’s final leaderboard from the three-day 93, -annual International Grand Isle Tarpon Rodeo with anglers, their hometowns (boat name and boat captain listed in tag & release divisions) and weight of their catches in pounds and ounces. The Redfish Stringer category is the weight of five redfish measuring a minimum of 16 inches by less than 27 inches. Points awarded for individual species in Big Game Tag & Release Division. Tarpon Tag & Release list winning boat, boat captain and total points/100 point per tarpon released (ties broken by earliest fish weighed):
TARPON TAG & RELEASE: 1, Stillwater (Jeremy McHugh), 200 points. 2, Blue Monkey (Al Cenac), 100 points. 3, Black Widow (Bill Price), 100 points. 4, Rock N Roll (John DeBliex), 100 points.
First Tarpon: Stillwater, Jeremy McHugh.
BIG GAME DIVISION
Dolphin: 1, Greg Folse, Sunset, 32 pounds, 4 ounces. 2, Shane Melcher, Meadow Grove, Nebraska, 26-6. 3, Jonathan Scully, Berwick, 20-12.
Yellowfin Tuna: 1, Dillon Arceneaux, Marrero, 139-0. 2, Ryan Longer, Hamilton, Texas, 131-10. 3, Alan Langlois, Marrero, 90-12.
Blackfin Tuna: 1, Ryan Longer, Hamilton, Texas, 27-4. 2, Logan Roberts, Des Allemands, 24-10. 3, Jonathan Scully, Berwick, 22-2.
Wahoo: 1, Grant Conner, Lake Charles, 36-4. 2, Hunter Duplin, Iowa, 14-0, 3, Eric Watson. Sulphur, 13-14.
No entries in Blue Marlin.
Best All-Around Anger: Ryan Longer, Hamilton, Texas, 5 points.
SHORELINE DIVISION
Amberjack: Closed season.
Barracuda: 1, Seth Orgeron, Houma, 31-14. 2, Owen Fourrier, Baton Rouge, 27-2. 3, Lucas Lacout, Lake Charles, 27-0.
Bonito: 1, Raymond Galatas, Reserve, 14-12. 2, Allyson Marcel, Houma, 12-10. 3, Malaci Dupre, New Orleans, 12-6.
Cobia: 1, David Moran, Zachary, 44-2. 2, Seth Orgeron, Houma, 42-0. 3, Malachi Dupre, New Orleans, 40-4.
Croaker: 1, Joshua Sumrall, Covington, 3-4. 2, Nolan Fouirre, Livonia, 3-2. 3, Celine McIlveere, Grand Isle, 2-10.
Drum: 1, Ridge Eschette, Thibodaux, 42-10. 2, Ella Douglas, Thibodaux, 40-10. 3, Ross Eschette, Thibodaux, 38-14.
Flounder: 1, Logan Boudreaux, New Orleans, 1-8. 2, Dave Thomas, Naples, Florida, 1-8. 3, Avery Dufrene, Paradis, 1-6.
Gafftopsail Catfish: 1, Rob Muller, Slidell, 6-2. 2, Frank Duvic, Baton Rouge, 6-0. 3, Thomas Brumley, Baton Rouge, 5-14.
Grouper: 1, Malachi Dupre, New Orleans, 86-0. 2, Michael Clement, Thibodaux, 41-2. 3, Craig Ford, Des Allemands, 27-6.
Jack Crevalle: 1, Ella Douglas, Thibodaux, 26-12. 2, Kris Elliott, Des Allemands, 26-10. 3, Ella Douglas, Thibodaux, 26-0.
King Mackerel: 1, Mel Richard Jr., Metairie, 37-2. 2, Richard, 25-0. 3, Chad Matherne, Bayou Gauche, 10-10.
Spanish Mackerel: 1, Michael White, Paradis, 2-12. 2, Carter Glass, Shreveport, 2-6. 3, Nick Folse, Slidell, 2-4.
Mangrove Snapper: 1, Andrew Sufrin, Destrehan, 10-12. 2, Ella Douglas, Thibodaux, 9-8. 3, Seth Orgeron, Houma, 9-8.
Red Snapper: 1, Kevin Hatcher, Donaldsonville, 31-6. 2, William Fisher, Clermont, Florida, 24-4. 3, Alan Lanelois, Addis, 22-10.
Redfish: 1, Billy Murray, Biloxi, Mississippi, 34-14. 2, Carter Arey, Columbia, Missouri, 33-2. 3, Seth Terrebonne, Cut Off, 33-2.
Redfish Stringer: 1, Joel Fauchaux, Des Allemands, 33-12. 2, John Boudreaux, Baton Rouge, 31-6. 3, Codi Callais, Larose, 20-0.
Sheepshead: 1, Alaina Cifreo, Ventress, 6-14, 2, Jason LeBlanc, Port Allen, 6-14. 3, Camden Trosclair, Thibodaux, 6-8.
Spadefish: 1, Andrew Sufrin, Destrehan, 3-0. 2, Jason Cambell, Madisonville, 2-4. 3, Dwayne Plaisance Jr., Ama, 2-2.
Speckled Trout: 1, Drake Hoffpouir, New Iberia, 4-6. 2, Landon Marioneaux, Baton Rouge, 4-4. 3, Thomas Vidrine, Grand Isle, 4-2.
White Trout: 1, Lane Sumrall, New Orleans, 5-14. 2, Tyler Hall, Plaquemine, 4-8. 3, Sumrall, 4-0.
No entries in Bluefish nor Tripletail.
Best All-Around Anger/Inshore: Barry Bourgeois, Cut Off, 9 points.
Best All-Around Anger/Shoreline: Seth Orgeron, Houma, 6 points,
CHILDREN’S DIVISION
Gafftopsail Catfish: 1, Dane Gray, Slidell, 6-0. 2, Gray, 5-8. 3, Julian Olguin, Covington, 5-6.
Hardhead Catfish: 1, Grant Gibbens, Thibodaux, 2-0. 2, Hayes Duplantis, Houma, 2-0. 3, Tyler Williams, Baton Rouge, 2-0.
Channel Mullet: 1, Alex Thibodaux, Greenwell Springs, 0-12. 2, Julian Olguin, Covington, 0-12. 3, Mason Pierre, Plaquemine, 0-10.
Croaker: 1, Anna Gibbens, Thibodaux, 0-4. 2, Jake Gibbens, Thibodaux, 0-4. 3, Slade Travis, Thibodaux, 0-4.
Redfish: 1, Lola Guidry, Cut Off, 5-4. 2, Hayes Pitre, Cut Off, 3-14. 3, Pitre, 3-8.
Speckled Trout: 1, Alexis Roberts, Baton Rouge, 3-0. 2, Davis Robert, Baton Rouge, 3-0. 3, Grant Gibbens, Thibodaux, 3-0.
White Trout: 1, Joshua Sumrall, Covington, 3-6. 2, Ethan Lusco, Raceland, 3-0. 3, Dane Gray. Slidell, 0-10.
No entries in Flounder.
KAYAK DIVISION
Redfish: 1, Barry Bourgeois, Cut Off, 7-4. 2, Bourgeois, 7-2. 3, Bourgeois 6-10.
Redfish Stringer: 1, Barry Bourgeois. Cut Off, 28-0. 2, Douglas Bland, Marrero, 13-4. 3, Gary Williamson, Kenner, 6-12.
Speckled Trout: 1, Davie Breaux, Cut Off, 2-10. 2, Breaux. 2-4. 3, Gairi Williamson, Kenner, 2-0.