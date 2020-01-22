THURSDAY
OYSTER TASK FORCE AQUACULTURE COMMITTEE MEETING: 11 a.m., Grand Isle Hatchery, 195 Ludwig Annex, Grand Isle.
ARCHERY RENTAL DAY: 3-6 p.m., Milton Womack Park, 6201 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge. For children 8 and older. Options to shoot rented bows and arrows. BREC Outdoor Adventures program. Also Feb. 14. Website: brec.org.
BREC ARCHERY 101: 6-7:30 p.m., Milton J. Womack Park, 6201 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge. Introductory to archery skills for adults & 8-and-older youths. Equipment provided. Fee $40. Email: outdooradventure@brec.org.
NEW ORLEANS FLY FISHERS FLY-TYING SESSION: 7 p.m., St Francis Xavier Church Hall, 444 Metairie Rd., Metairie. Call Joe Bandera (504) 888-2149.
SATURDAY
FLY TYING 101: 2-4 p.m., Orvis Shop, 7601 Bluebonnet Boulevard, Baton Rouge. No fee. Hands-on clinic covering basics of fly tying. Materials and tools provided. Registration required. Call (225) 757-7286.
SUNDAY
B.A.S.S. HIGH SCHOOL CENTRAL OPEN: 7 a.m. launch, 3 p.m. weigh-in, Cypress Bend Pavilion, Toledo Bend. Many. High School & Junior Series divisions. Website: bassmaster.com
SOUTH LOUISIANA HIGHPOWER CLUB MATCH: 8:30 a.m., Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Range, St. Landry Road, Gonzales. NRA match rifle or service rifle, 200-yard/50-rounds match course. Fee $12 members, $15 nonmembers, $5 juniors. $15 annual club & Civilian Marksmanship Program membership (allows purchases from CMP). Other match dates: Feb. 23, March 29, April 26, May 24, June 28, July 26, Aug. 23, Sept. 27, Oct. 25, Nov. 29. Call George Serrett (225) 389-6118. Email: gserrett41@cox.net.
MONDAY
RED STICK FLY FISHERS FLY-TYING SESSION: 7 p.m., Independence Park Library, 7711 Goodwood Boulevard, Baton Rouge. Call Sydney Dobson (225) 892-1613. Website: rsff.org.
MONDAY-THURSDAY
GULF OF MEXICO FISHERY MANAGEMENT COUNCIL MEETING: Hyatt Centric Hotel, 800 Iberville Street, New Orleans. Monday, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.; Tuesday, 8:30-5:30, Reef Fish Committee; Wednesday, 8:30-11 a.m., committee meetings & 11:15 a.m.-5:30 p.m., full council meeting, public testimony 1:45-5:30 p.m.; Thursday, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. full council committee reports. Website: www.gulfcouncil.org.
TUESDAY
DOUBLE NICKEL BASS TOURNAMENT: 10:30 a.m., East Pearl River Launch, U.S. 90 Bridge. Weekly event for anglers 55 and older. Singles tournament (two allowed in boat but keep catch separate). Fee $15. Call Joe Picone (985) 630-4170.
HUNTING SEASONS
Note: Deer/Archery season have either-sex take allowed except where specified & except when there is a bucks-only modern firearms period. Check 2019-2020 state hunting pamphlet for specific hunting regulations & zones.
DOVES: Through Jan. 26, North Zone.
DUCKS: Through Jan. 26, East & West Waterfowl zones.
CANADA GEESE: Through Jan. 31, statewide. Closed in portions of Cameron & Vermilion parishes.
DEER/ARCHERY: Through Jan. 31, State Deer Areas 1, 2 & 4.
DEER/PRIMITIVE WEAPONS: Through Jan. 31, State Deer Areas 1, 4 & 6, either sex and Deer Areas 5 & 9, bucks only.
DOVES: Through Jan. 31, South Zone.
WOODCOCK: Through Jan. 31, statewide.
DUCKS/YOUTH ONLY: Feb. 1, East & West Waterfowl zones.
GEESE: Through Feb. 9, statewide. Included specklebellies, blue, snow and Ross’ geese.
DEER/ARCHERY: Through Feb. 15, State Deer Areas 5, 6 & 9.
RABBIT/SQUIRREL/QUAIL: Through Feb. 28, statewide, private lands only.
SNIPE: Through Feb. 28, statewide.
LICENSED HUNTING PRESERVES: Through April 30. Pen-raised birds only.
AROUND THE CORNER
JAN. 30—NEW ORLEANS FLY FISHERS MEETING: 7 p.m., Lakeshore Marina, 7840 Lakeshore Drive, New Orleans. Call Jack Crais (504) 259-2329. Website: neworleansflyfishers.com.
JAN. 31-FEB. 1—ATLANTA FLY FISHING SHOW: 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Jan. 31; 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Feb. 1. Infinite Energy Center, 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway, Duluth, Georgia. Seminars, trips, tying, flies for bass. Fees for classes. 2020 International Fly Fishing Film Festival, 6:30 p.m., Jan. 31. Admission $5-$25. Website: flyfishingshow.com/atlanta/
FEB. 1—FISHING FOR TUCKER: Doiron’s Landing, Stephensville. Two-angler team bass tournament. Fee $100 ($25 late fee Feb. 1). Benefits Tucker Townsend with Mitochondrial Disorder. No boats south of U.S. 90. Atchafalaya/Verret basins. Anglers’ meeting 6-8 p.m., Jan. 31, St. Mark’s Catholic Church, 42021 La. 621, Gonzales. Sponsored by Ascension Area Anglers. Call Ryan Lavigne (225) 921-9332. Website: fishingfortucker.com.
FEB. 1—TRAPPER EDUCATION WORKSHOP: Day long, Vermilionville Historic Village, Lafayette. No fee, Open to public. Demos, laws, regulations, skinning & other hands-on instruction. Dress appropriately. Also Feb. 15, LDWF Field Office, Monroe. Preregistration required. Call Tanya Sturman (318) 487-5885, Ext. 3420. Email: tsturman@wlf.la.gov.
FEB. 1—FLY TYING 101: 2-4 p.m., Orvis Shop, 7601 Bluebonnet Boulevard, Baton Rouge. No fee. Hands-on clinic on fly-tying basics. Materials/tools provided. Registration required. Call (225) 757-7286.
FEB. 3—DERELICT CRAB TRAP COLLECTION: Through Feb. 16, Lake Pontchartrain, east of the Causeway Bridge & upper Barataria Basin from Lafitte to Little Lake. Crab traps must be removed from area before Feb. 3. Volunteers requested. Call Peyton Cagle (337) 491-2575. Email: pcagle@wlf.la.gov.
FEB. 5—PONTCHARTRAIN BASIN FLY FISHERS MEETING: 6 p.m., Abita Brew Pub, 72011 Holly Street, Abita Springs. Call Corey Tohme (985) 624-9331. Website: pbasinflyfishers.blogspot.com.
FISHING/SHRIMPING
OPEN RECREATIONAL SEASONS: All groupers except closed for the take of goliath, Nassau & gag groupers in state/federal waters. Gag grouper closed in federal waters through May 31. Lane snapper season opened Jan. 1.
CLOSED SEASONS: Recreational red snapper, greater amberjack & gray triggerfish seasons in state and federal waters. Commercial king mackerel season closed Jan. 17
FALL INSHORE SHRIMP SEASON: Closed in state outside waters between Caillou Boca and Freshwater Bayou & closed in all state inside waters except portions of the Pontchartrain Basin. See state Wildlife & Fisheries for details closure map: wlf.louisiana.gov.
Email: jmacaluso@theadvocate.com