THURSDAY
PONTCHARTRAIN FLY FISHERS FLY-TYING SESSION: 6:30 p.m., Olde Towne Fly Shop, 3675 Ponchartrain Drive, Slidell. Call Tristan Daire (985) 630-3892.
JUNIOR SOUTHWEST BASSMASTERS MEETING: 7 p.m., Bass Pro Shops, Denham Springs. Age group bass tournaments for ages 7-10, 11-14 & 15-18 anglers. Call Jim Breaux(225) 262-0929.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
FALL CATCH-AND-EAT FLY FISHING TRIP: Red Stick Fly Fishers marsh fishing trip along La. 1 corridor. Registration required. Call Randy Leonpacher (225) 769-1895. Website: rsff.org.
SATURDAY
TROUT CHALLENGE KAYAK FISHING TOURNAMENT: Eddies Kayak Rentals, Pointe-aux-Chenes. Bayou Coast Kayak Fishing Club event. Open to public. Fee $25. Heaviest 10 speckled trout stringer. Artificial lures only. BCKFC members’ Angler of the Year event. Website: bckfc.org.
NRA BASIC PISTOL/ENHANCED CARRY COURSE: 8:30 a.m., March 11, Southwest Mississippi Gun Club, McComb, Miss. Fee $65. Approved for Louisiana residents. Need own semiautomatic/revolver pistols/100 rounds of ammo for each weapon, lunch & beverage; 22 caliber rimfire available at range. Preregistration required. Email: Doug Bowser: douglasmbowser@yahoo.net. Call club (601) 341-8797.
MONDAY
RED STICK FLY FISHERS PROGRAM: 7 p.m., Louisiana Room, Wildlife and Fisheries headquarters, Quail Drive, Baton Rouge. Call Joe Kahler (225) 892-4352. Website: rsff.org.
TUESDAY
CCA POINTE COUPEE CHAPTER BANQUET: 6 p.m., Scott Memorial Civic Center, 1200 Major Parkway, New Roads. Call CCA (225) 952-9200.
SLU DUCKS UNLIMITED FIRE-&-ICE BANQUET: 6 p.m, Fleur de Lis Center, 111 6th Street, Ponchatoula. Southeastern Louisiana University DU Chapter 29 firearms raffle. Website: ducks.org.
WEDNESDAY
BREC GUARDIAN & ME ARCHERY PROGRAM: 6-7:30 p.m., Womack Park, Baton Rouge. Adults-youths (8-older) archery instruction. Fee $20/team. Call BREC (225) 272-9200; email: outdooradventure@brec.org; website: webtrac.brec.org.
HUNTING SEASONS
See 2018-2019 Louisiana Hunting Pamphlet for bag limits, shooting times, other restrictions & state WMA season dates.
DEER/PRIMITIVE WEAPONS: Through Nov. 9, State Deer Area 7, either-sex take allowed.
DUCKS/YOUTH ONLY: Nov. 10, East Waterfowl Zone.
DEER/PRIMITIVE WEAPONS: Nov. 10-16, State Deer Areas 1, 4 & 6, either-sex take allowed and State Deer Areas 5 & 9, bucks only. Still-hunt only in all areas.
DEER/MODERN FIREARMS: Nov. 10-25, State Deer Area 7, either-sex take allowed.
DUCKS: Nov. 10-Dec. 2, Coastal & West Waterfowl Zones.
RAILS/GALLINULES: Nov. 10-Jan. 2, statewide.
DOVES: Second split: through Nov. 11, North Zone; through Nov. 25, South Zone.
DUCKS: Nov. 17-Dec. 2, East Waterfowl Zone.
DEER/MODERN FIREARMS:Nov. 17-Dec. 7, State Deer Areas 1, 4 & 6. Still-hunt only, either-sex take allowed.
DEER/MODERN FIREARMS: Nov. 17-Dec. 7, State Deer Areas 5 & 9. Still-hunt only, bucks only except “doe” days Nov. 17-18 & Nov. 23-25.
DEER/MODERN FIREARMS: Through Nov. 25, State Deer Areas 3, 8 & 10, still-hunt only, either-sex take allowed.
QUAIL: Nov. 17-Feb. 28, statewide, private lands only.
SNIPE: Through Dec. 2, statewide, first split.
GEESE: Through Dec. 2, all species, statewide except closed to taking Canada geese in portions of Cameron and Vermilion parishes.
DEER/MODERN FIREARMS: Through Dec. 5, State Deer Area 2, still-hunt only, either-sex take allowed.
DEER/ARCHERY: State Deer Areas 3, 7, 8 & 10, through Jan. 15. Through Jan. 31, State Deer areas 1, 2 & 4, either-sex take allowed.
DEER/ARCHERY: Through Feb. 15 (either sex), State Deer Areas 5, 6 & 9.
SQUIRREL & RABBIT: Through Feb. 28, statewide private lands & selected wildlife management areas.
AROUND THE CORNER
NOV. 15—NEW ORLEANS FLY FISHERS FLY-TYING SESSION: 7 p.m., St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church Hall, 444 Metairie Road, Metairie. Call Joe Bandera (504) 888-2149.
NOV. 17—TURKEY TROUT THROWDOWN KAYAK FISHING TOURNAMENT: 6:30 a.m.-2 p.m., Cypremont Point State Park. Open to public. Fee $25. Artificial lures only, shotgun launch. Heaviest 5 speckled trout stringers. Door prizes. Lafayette Kayak Fishing Club event. Website: lafayettekayakfishing.com.
NOV. 20—LAFAYETTE KAYAK FISHING CLUB MEETING: 6 p.m., Pack and Paddle, 601 E. Pinhook, Lafayette. Call (337) 232-5854. Website: lafayettekayakfishing.com.
FISHING/SHRIMPING
OPEN SEASONS: Recreational all groupers except goliath & Nassau groupers in state/federal waters.
CLOSED SEASONS: Recreational greater amberjack, red snapper and gray triggerfish seasons state and federal waters. Commercial king mackerel & gray triggerfish, and commercial season on large coastal shares closed in state and federal waters.
SHRIMP: Fall inshore season open in all state inside waters.
