BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The LSU men's track and field team got wins Friday from Mondo Duplabtis and Rayvon Grey on the first day of the NCAA indoor championships.
Duplantis, who set the collegiate record of 19 feet, 5 inches in the pole vault last month, earned the national title with a best of 19-1½ at the Birmingham CrossPlex.
After winning the competition, Duplantis had three attempts at 19-5¾ to better his own collegiate record but couldn't get over the bar.
Grey went into the meet as the nation's top long jumper with a best of 26-5½, but came up about four inches shy of that while winning the event.
His mark of 26-1¾ was good enough to give him his first national title.
Grey, a junior, won by the narrowest of margins as he out-jumped Houston's Trumaine Jefferson (26-1½) by a quarter-inch and Florida's Grant Holloway (26-1) by three-quarters of an inch.
LSU had four athletes advance to Saturday's finals on Friday.
Kortnei Johnson advanced in both the 60 and 200 meters.
She won her heat in the 60 in 7.15 seconds, which was just off her nation's-leading time of 7.14, then was second in her heat of the 200 in 23.04 seconds.
Sha'Carri Richardson also advanced in the 60 with a time of 7.22 seconds. That was the second-fastest time of the day behind Johnson.
Also, Jaron Flournoy made it through in the men's 200, posting a time of 20.66 seconds to win his heat. He had the fifth-fastest time of the day.