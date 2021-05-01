MONDAY-WEDNESDAY
GULF COUNCIL SCIENTIFIC AND STATISTICAL COMMITTEES WEBINAR/MEETING: Agenda includes discussion of red snapper stock assessment “participant solicitation,” red grouper, royal red shrimp, grouper, tilefish, allocation guidelines & gray triggerfish. Includes public comment. Website: gulfcouncil.org.
THURSDAY
WILDLIFE & FISHERIES COMMISSION MEETING: 9:30 a.m., Joe Herring Room, state Wildlife and Fisheries headquarters, Quail Drive, Baton Rouge. Top agenda items: setting spring inshore shrimp seasons; review of hunting preserves; 2021 recreational red snapper season; and, notice of intent to add buffer zones for commercial menhaden operations. COVID-19 limits for attendees. Website: wlf.louisiana.gov.
FRIDAY
23rd BOY SCOUTS SPORTING CLAYS CLASSIC: Morning & afternoon flights, Avondale Scout Reservation, La. 10, Clinton. 4-shooter teams. Fee $1,500/team (shot shells, crawfish lunch included). Sponsorships available. Benefits Istrouma Area Council. Call (225) 926-2697. Email: info@iacbsa.org.
FRIDAY NIGHT COOKIE JAR BASS SERIES: 7 p.m.-midnight, LA Express landing, Jarreau. Fee $40/boat, max 2 anglers. Weekly event through September. COVID-19 distancing restrictions. Call Storm Randall (225) 937-0489.
SATURDAY
FAMILY FISH FEST: 7 a.m.-noon, Lafitte Drive-In Park, Abbeville. Pond stocked with adult catfish. First 100 youth anglers registered get fishing “goodie” bags. Preregistration website: wlf.la.gov/page/family-fish-fest.
AROUND THE CORNER
MAY 10—RED STICK FLY FISHERS PROGRAM: Via Zoom. Website: rsff.org.
MAY 13—JUNIOR SOUTHWEST BASSMASTERS MEETING: Call Jim Breaux (225) 772-3026.
HUNTING SEASONS
SQUIRRELS: Through May 23, statewide, private lands only & limited days on some wildlife management areas (see Louisiana Hunting Pamphlet 2020-2021). Closed on federal areas.
FISHING/SHRIMPING
OPEN RECREATIONAL SEASONS: Greater amberjack (through May 31), gray triggerfish, several snapper species & all groupers except closed for goliath & Nassau groupers in state/federal waters.
SHRIMP: State outside waters from Calliou Boca west to the Atchafalaya River Ship Channel at Eugene Island is open. Fall inshore season closed in all waters except waters open waters of Breton and Chandeleur sounds.
CLOSED SEASONS: Recreational red snapper & gag grouper; commercial king mackerel (hook & line; gill-netting) in Gulf of Mexico Southern Zone. Commercial take of large coastal sharks (large coastal and hammerhead groups) closed in state & federal waters through Dec. 31, 2021. Take of blacktip sharks remains open.
LDWF UPDATES
-All Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries offices and wildlife management areas are open with mandates for social distancing, face masks and other virus-preventing measures. Public restrooms at those sites are closed.
-Closures: Pearl River WMA, including Pearl River-Honey Island Shooting Range; Boyce Tower Road at Bayou Conway bridge on the Maurepas Swamp WMA; some areas in Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge; South Bosco Tract ATV/UTV Trail on the Russell Sage WMA; South Bayou Natchitoches Road (Bayou de Sot to Smith Bay) & Bayou Natchitoches bridge to Cas Cas Road on Grassy Lake WMA; and, Dobbs Bay, Blount, Lac-A-Sostien, Hogpen, Ross & Catfish Bayou roads on Richard Yancey WMA.
-All roads in the Dewey Wills WMA are open.
-Deer Park Lake public boat ramp closed for repairs.
-Hunter Education classes have resumed. Website: wlf.louisiana.gov/page/hunter-education.
