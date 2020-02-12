Bassmaster Elite
PALATKA, Fla. — Monday’s final top 10 from the Bassmaster Elite Series first 2020 event held on the St. John’s River with anglers, their hometowns, number of bass weighed (five-bass daily limit), total catch weight in pounds and ounces and winnings. Also Louisiana anglers & big-bass catch in the 88-angler field. After two weather-postponed days (Thursday & Friday) only the top 20 advanced to Monday’s final round:
Top 10: 1, Paul Mueller, Naugatuck, Connecticut (14) 47 pounds, 6 ounces, $100,000. 2, John Crews Jr., Salem, Virginia (15) 44-4, $25,000. 3, Kelley Jaye, Dadeville, Alabama (15) 41-10, $21,000. 4, Cliff Prince, Palatka, Florida (15) 41-6, $15,000. 5, Jake Whitaker, Fairview, North Carolina (14) 41-1, $15,000.
6, Scott Canterbury, Odenville, Alabama (15) 40-9, $15,000. 7, Matt Arey, Shelby, North Carolina (15) 40-1, $15,000. 8, Kyle Welcher, Opelika, Alabama (14) 39-11, $15,000. 9, Stetson Blaylock, Benton, Arkansas (15) 39-9, $15,000. 10, Patrick Walters, Summerville, South Carolina (15) 38-13, $15,000.
Louisiana anglers: 13, Robbie Latuso Gonzales (15) 35-11, $12,000. 48, Caleb Sumrall New Iberia (8) 18-0, $5,000. 59, Brett Preuett Monroe (8) 16-0, $2,500. 69, Tyler Carriere Youngsville (6) 10-1, $2,500. 74, Tyler Rivet Raceland (5) 8-5, $2,500. 78, Derek Hudnall Baton Rouge (5) 7-15, $2,500. 81, Quentin Cappo Prairieville (5) 5-15, $2,500.
Phoenix Boats Big Bass: Day 1-Jaye, 9 pounds, 2 ounces, $1,000; Day 2-Welcher Opelika, 10-1, $2,000 (daily & overall big bass); Day 3-Mueller, 6-11, $1,000.
Toyota Bonus Bucks: Mueller, $3,000; Crews, $2,000.