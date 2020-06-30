YOUNGSVILLE For so many reasons, it might just be the best Acadiana Cane Cutters Ricky VanAsselberg ever felt after a loss in his entire baseball career.
Sure, his Cane Cutters lost what normally would have been a frustrating 2-1 home setback to the Victoria Generals at Fabacher Field on Tuesday evening.
But this wasn’t just any night. It was opening night for the Texas Collegiate League.
It wasn’t just any opening night, though. It was the first game after four months of no games … four months of waiting and watching and hoping to return to the field.
Even better, it wasn’t just the players and coaches for both teams excited to return to play. Despite having to skip rows in the stands to achieve social distancing, the parking lot was filled with vehicles.
“I’m ecstatic,” VanAsselberg said. “I think the crowd was great, I think the music was great, I think the entertainment, I think the baseball was great. Anytime you get a 2-1 ball game this early on, that’s always good.
“I think everybody was fired up. I think everybody had a good time. I think this is what you’re going to see this summer. If people keep coming out, I think they’re really going to enjoy this baseball team.”
It was baseball.
Instead of the conversation being reduced to off-the-field debates about which side should get what percentage of their prorated contracts, the baseball talk on this night was about whether to bunt or not, about questionable base running strategies and about if the umpire got the call right.
You know, real baseball talk with grass and dirt and even the most pleasant late June evening South Louisiana is capable of producing.
“Guys were happy,” VanAsselberg said. “They were dirty. They were sliding. Burkey (Jacob Burke) and Xavier Moore, they come out there and they’ve got dirt in their teeth and in their hair. I was like, ‘Man, that’s what I’m talking about.’ ”
The fact that the game was played and the event was pulled off in front of such a nice crowd may have saved the umpiring crew from VanAsselberg’s ire.
With the game tied 1-1, Peyton LeJeune led off with a walk and Xavier Moore’s sacrifice bunt turned out being a base hit.
At that point, VanAsselberg elected to pinch-hit slugger Will Veillon.
“I told him that one of my managers told me early in my career, ‘It ain’t called pinch-walk. It’s called pinch-hit.’ So don’t take,” VanAsselberg said. “If he throws you a fastball, get on it.
“My philosophy is you can’t pinch-hit a guy and then bunt him over. You might as well have just left the guy in. I didn’t want to waste a spot. We were down to one pitcher left, because we threw five tonight. I was trying to put up a crooked number.”
Veillon listened. He didn’t take.
He crushed a ball to deep left … by far the hardest ball hit all night.
The public address announcer called it a home run. The home crowd began to celebrate. But the umpires ruled it a foul ball to erase the potential three-run home run.
“I think he hit it so far that I think it went foul probably 30 or 40 feet past the foul pole, but that’s what happens when you’ve got a three-man crew,” VanAsselberg said. “You just flip a coin. They’re human. It would have been a whole different ball game. There would have been a different pitcher coming in for sure.”
Somehow on this night, it just wasn’t the time to scream, holler and pitch a fit over a call that cost you the game.
Unfortunately for the Cutters, they walked two batters in the top of the ninth and chased the game-winning run home on a wild pitch. Both Generals that scored reached base on walks.
Even on unique opening nights like Tuesday, Some things in baseball never seen to change.
The Cutters managed seven hits on the night – led by Cole McConnell’s RBI single in the fourth - with three walks and 12 strikeouts.
On many nights the rest of the summer, that won’t cut the mustard. But somehow it went down fairly easily on this night.
“I’m happy,” VanAsselberg said. “We probably hit eight or nine balls right on the button. We lined out a lot. We didn’t exactly what I thought we would do. I knew these guys could hit. I knew the had some power. Timely hitting, good pitching and great defense – that’s what wins championships.”