In addition to the changes made to the private recreational red snapper season during its regular monthly meeting Tuesday — a weekends-only snapper plan beginning Friday — the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission voted to split funds for waterfowl breeding-grounds projects to Ducks Unlimited and Delta Waterfowl.
The LWFC votes every three years where to send statutorily dedicated funds — it’s 10 percent annually from state hunting license sales — to breeding grounds in Canada for the next three fiscal years.
So, during the 2018-2019, 2019-2020 and 2020-2021, two-thirds of those funds will go to Ducks Unlimited and one-third to Delta Waterfowl. Both groups submitted proposals to the Department of Wildlife and Fisheries’ State Waterfowl Study group, and made their presentations to the LWFC during its June meeting in Baton Rouge.
Delta Waterfowl vice-president John Davis presented the group’s “The Manitoba Waterfowl Habitat Securement Project” proposal, while DU Canada spokesman Pat Kehoe noted that group’s “Securing a Legacy of Habitat in Saskatchewan with Enduring Benefits for Current and Future Generations to Enjoy” plan.
Both groups made a point to note the number of ducks migrating to Louisiana from each of those regions.
The LDWF announced an average of $319,465 annually in each of the past eight years have been sent to the Canadian breeding grounds for habitat improvement and conservation either by outright lad purchase or conservation easements.