In an effort to inspire, motivate and get more children active, the Lafayette Park, Arts, Recreation and Culture Department are partnering with the New Orleans Pelicans to bring the Jr. NBA Leagues to the Acadiana area.
The Pelicans are one of eight NBA and WNBA Teams participating in the launch of the program, joining the Philadelphia 76ers, Sacramento Kings, San Antonio Spurs, Washington Wizards, Las Vegas Access, Seattle Storm, and the Washington Mystics.
“We’re hoping that the Pelicans Leagues provide children with more incentive to pickup up a basketball,” Pelicans Youth Basketball Development Manager Jason Lapouble said. “For some of them, it will be the first time they pickup a ball. So, we hope to get more kids off the couch, out of the house and involved in the game.”
The partnership was announced by Lapouble and PARC Athletic Programs Supervisor Walter Guillory during a press conference held at the Dupuis Center on Wednesday. Hollis Conway, Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns women’s basketball coach Garry Brodhead, city councilmen Pat Lewis and Glenn Lazard, Opelousas Mayor Julius Alsandor, Pelicans Mascot Pierre, and members of the Pelicans’ dance team were among those in attendance for the press conference.
“This partnership along with the flag football league will help take the athletic department to another level,” Guillory said. “Being affiliated with a professional sports team is great. It’s going to be a win-win for everyone.”
The Jr. NBA Leagues will tip-off in 11 markets which will also include Sacramento, California, Boise, Idaho, Louisville, Kentucky, Kansas City, Missouri and Omaha, Nebraska, beginning in November before expanding nationwide in which the goal is to reach “nearly a half million” boys and girls ages 6 to 14 annually by 2027.
“This is the pilot, and we will see how it goes,” Lapouble said. “This is the first year of it and we’re going to want to get feedback from everyone. This is going to be very similar to the NFL with flag football. We want to continue to grow the game and we along with the NBA want this program to be nationwide.”
As part of the partnership, children playing in the league will wear reversible jersey’s that will have the Pelicans’ logo on it and teams will be named after players on the Pelicans’ team, according to Guillory. In addition, players and coaches will be offered discounted tickets to Pelicans games.
“The Pelicans are going to do some special things for these kids,” Guillory said. “I even hope to start a pen pal program with the players once we get things rolling.”
After the press conference, nearly 100 children participated in a fundamental skills clinic that was led by the Pelicans’ Youth Basketball Staff along with Ragin’ Cajuns women’s basketball coaches and players, among others.
“Not only is the partnership going to give these children something to look forward to and to aspire towards,” Guillory said. “But one day, because of the Pelicans, these kids are going to shake hands with Zion Williamson and that will be a life-changing moment for those kids.”