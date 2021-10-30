Have a trophy?

State wildlife biologist Scott Durham inspects a set of trophy antlers to find out if the set will make the State Record list. Durham is one of the Department of Wildlife and Fisheries qualified scorers for trophy deer taken in Louisiana. There are categories for whitetail deer taken by modern firearms, archery, muzzleloaders and crossbows, and this season begins another three-year 'recognition' list in all categories. The complete State Records list can be found on the LDWF website: wlf.louisiana.gov, then find the 'hunting' tab, then go to Big Game Records.