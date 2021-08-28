THURSDAY
WILDLIFE & FISHERIES COMMISSION MEETING: Via Zoom Webinar, 9:30 a.m., Joe Herring Room, state Wildlife and Fisheries headquarters, Quail Drive, Baton Rouge. Website: wlf.louisiana.gov
FRIDAY
FRIDAY NIGHT COOKIE JAR BASS SERIES: 7 p.m.-midnight, LA Express landing, Jarreau. Fee $40/boat, max 2 anglers. Weekly event through September. COVID-19 distancing restrictions. Call Storm Randall (225) 937-0489.
SATURDAY
TRAP SHOOT: 8:30 a.m., Southwest Gun Club, McComb, Mississippi. Weather permitting. ATA-style trap field/portable traps/25 singles or 12 pairs per round. Only 7½ shot size or smaller. Fee $5/round (cash/correct change only). Call Doug Bowser (601) 341-8797. Email: douglasmbowser@yahoo.com.
HUNTING SEASONS
DOVES: South Zone, Sept. 4-18; North Zone: Sept. 4-26.
TEAL: Sept. 11-26, statewide.
LDWF UPDATES
-Aug. 31 deadline to apply for wildlife management area lottery deer & waterfowl including youths & hunters with disabilities, and general hunts on selected Office of State Parks properties. Application website: la-web.s3licensing.com
-Elmer’s Island is closed for an indefinite period due to Hurricane Ida.
-All Sherburne WMA shooting ranges open, except closed Mondays to continue repairs.
-U.S. 90 boat launch on Middle River of the Pearl River system closed for repairs.
-The Pearl River-Honey Island Shooting Range (Pearl River WMA) closed for repairs.
-Hunter Education classes have resumed. Website: wlf.louisiana.gov/page/hunter-education.
-Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge closure set until noon Sept. 1-6 for controlled alligator harvest.
-False River drawdown (1.5 inches/day) tentatively set to begin Sept. 7 to reduce the sediment impacts/improve sportfish habitat.
-Squirrel hunting seminar for beginners, 8 a.m.-noon, Sept. 18, Waddill Wildlife Refuge, North Flannery Road, Baton Rouge. Space limited. No fee. Registration website: la-web.s3licensing.com/Event/Details/180343. Email Travis Dufour: tdufour@wlf.la.gov
FISHING/SHRIMPING
OPEN RECREATIONAL SEASONS: Red snapper (Friday-through-Sunday seasons), greater amberjack, gray triggerfish, several snapper species & all groupers except closed for goliath & Nassau groupers in state/federal waters.
SHRIMP: All state inshore & outside waters open.
CLOSED SEASONS: Commercial king mackerel (hook & line; gill-netting) in Gulf of Mexico Southern Zone. Commercial take of large coastal sharks (large coastal and hammerhead groups) closed in state & federal waters through Dec. 31. Take of blacktip sharks remains open.
