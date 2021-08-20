South Dakota knocked the Lafayette Little League all-stars into the loser's bracket of the Little League World Series with a 2-0 opening-round win on Friday.

Gavin Weir and Cason Mediger combined to throw a no-hitter for South Dakota, which scored once in the first inning and added an insurance run in the sixth.

Weir pitched 5 2/3 innings with 15 strikeouts before reaching the 85-pitch limit with two outs in the bottom of the sixth. The South Dakota left-hander hasn't allowed a hit over the past 16 2/3 innings with 45 strikeouts.

Aiden LeBouef and Sawyer Watkins reached base on walks for Lafayette, which received a brilliant performance from pitcher Nick Brown.

Brown allowed only one earned run with eight strikeouts and no walks. Two of South Dakota's four hits were of the infield variety.

Lafayette will next face Pennsylvania in an elimination game at 7 p.m. Saturday on ESPN. Pennsylvania, the Mid-Atlantic Region champions, lost 8-2 to Oregon on Friday.