If you’re on a quest to catch a speckled trout you can mount on your wall, and watch with a curt smile as your friends drool in envy, charter skipper Justin Bowles can’t tell you where to go right now.
If, on the other hand, you want to have those friends over for a huge fish fry as you watch the LSU game, Bowles has some can’t-lose advice for you.
Fish Lake Borgne and the waters surrounding it.
The speckled trout action has been absurdly good in that region for about a month now, and that’s way too early when compared this time to previous years. The fish, however, are anything but trophies.
“What we’re catching is smaller than usual, but we’re catching them way closer in than I ever have this time of year,” Bowles said. “But if they’re over 12 inches, I’m happy. They’re all really skinny right now. Their heads are bigger than their bodies.
“It’s a strange season. The fish are not where they’re supposed to be. It seems like they got pushed in with good water, and they don’t have what they need to eat. It’s really weird because I’ve been seeing a ton of bait, but every fish I clean is empty. It doesn’t make any sense to me.”
Cognitive dissonance notwithstanding, Bowles has been motoring his boat to the area every chance he gets because the action is really good, and that’s so unusual for September, which is normally thought of as the toughest month of the year for catching speckled trout.
Lake Borgne itself has been among the hottest spots in the area, with successful anglers concentrating on the passes leading into the lake, specifically Unknown Pass, Bayou Thomas, Chef Pass and the Castle. Many are having success by dropping soft plastics on 3/8- or 1/2-ounce jigheads or live shrimp on drop-shot rigs to the bottom of the channels in 30 feet of water or deeper.
That technique definitely works, but Bowles prefers to get on the flats adjacent to the passes, and throw soft-plastics or live shrimp pegged three feet under popping corks. It’s an easier way for his clients to catch fish, and it’s extremely productive.
Bowles has also been having great success fishing smaller lakes surrounding Lake Borgne. There, he drifts flats with live shrimp and soft-plastics 24-to-32 inches under popping corks.
“The bite at the passes (leading into Lake Borgne) has been entirely tide-dependent,” Bowles said. “You want to fish it on a falling tide.”
That’s not necessarily true of the action in the smaller bodies of water.
“In the smaller lakes, you can go good tide, bad tide, incoming, outgoing, whatever, and you’ll catch fish because you’re fishing flats,” he said. “I hardly even watch the tide. I’ll look at (tide charts) to be able to have a conversation about it in case I pull up to the dock and my customers ask, ‘How’s the tide today?’ But I don’t really base any of my trips off of (the tide).”
A few factors have been important, however, and one is length of leader under the cork.
“The deeper we’ve had the bait under the cork, the better fish we’ve caught, but the live shrimp definitely are catching smaller fish, every time,” Bowles said. “The live shrimp are catching the 9-, 10-, 11-inch trout, and every once in a while, a 12 1/2 or maybe a 13.
“But throwing a plastic, you’ll catch a 12- to 14-incher. You don’t get as many bites, but it’s better fish.”
The hottest soft-plastic lately has been a shrimp creole-colored Matrix Shad, Bowles said.
He’s also been on the lookout for avian fish-finders.
“We’ve been catching them under birds, but they’re not huge flocks,” Bowles said. “It’ll just be a couple gulls. They’ll go down, and underneath them, you see the shrimp jumping, and they’re big shrimp.
“Every fish you catch under birds is 13-to-15 inches, but every fish in the cuts, points or flats is anywhere from 10 to 12 1/4 (inches).”
Even though speckled trout are all over the region, they haven’t yet made their way to the bridges that cross eastern Lake Pontchartrain, Bowles said. They should be there soon, however.
“A lot of people say November is when (the bridges) turn on, but I’ve seen them show up in October,” Bowles said. “When October rolls around, I would definitely go try them, either on the way out or on the way in.
“If you’re the first one to find them when they show up, you’re going to catch the biggest fish and a bunch of them.”
And that could give you that wall-hanger.
“Based off of what we’re catching now and where we’re catching them, I think this fall is going to be one of the best in a while,” Bowles said.