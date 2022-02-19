If you fish anywhere in Louisiana’s vast freshwaters and you don’t know how to fish a jig and know the technique for punching through extensive mats of grass lining many hundred miles of bayous and canals, then you’d best take time to learn.
Jigs first: Anything from a quarter-ounce all the way to the hefty ounce-and-a-quarter jigs work in a wide of waters — the heavier ones work in punching into heavy grass — and then there’s the choice of a trailer.
Old-timers like to stick with the “pig” part of a jig-n-pig combo, the “pig” part being a split-tail chunk of the now-ancient Uncle Josh’s Pork Rind.
More common trailers (to add to the jig) these days are a variety of soft plastics, usually something that looks like a crawfish. Then you pick your favorite color.
Jigs paid off last weekend in the Fishers of Men Louisiana Team stop at False River.
So did crankbaits in the usual Tennessee Shad and black/chartreuse with orange-belly colors.
Those combinations were responsible for the top catches, including the winning five-bass, 19.49-pound catch turned in by False River veterans “Brother” Pourciau and Devin Landry, a stringer topped by a hefty 9.94-pounder.
Hanson and John Chaney were next at 18.77, and David Cavell and Corey Wheat showed up in third place with 18.25 pounds, including a solid 7.36-pound big bass.
Last week, Cavell said False River appears to be ready to reclaim its place among the top bass holes in our state, and said the lunker largemouths only adds to that statement.
“We had that 7-pounder in the boat before all the boats got started, so it was a great way to start the day,” Cavell said. “The lake level is down until it’ll fill (after a drawdown) with the winter and spring rains. But the place is on fire.”
And, you’re going to need to punch grass to catch the big ones in both the Atchafalaya and Verret basins.
Junior Southwest Bassmasters’ leader Jim Breaux reported the heavy jigs worked for most of the top catches for young anglers in club’s first tournament this year.
The young anglers, Breaux said, “had to contend with an incoming tide and northeast winds … the key was to find some clear water after a week of constant southeast winds pushing muddy water up into the area.”
He said the bass are in the prespawn stage and that bladed jigs, worms, spinnerbaits, jerkbaits and creature baits also produced striked.
“We’re so proud of these young fishermen. They caught 80 bass, and, after weigh-in, all were released alive,” Breaux said.
Down river
Heavy work near the mouth of the Mississippi River has paid off.
After 10 years of silt build-up, the latest is South Pass has been dredged to a 20-foot depth. The work produced some 10 million-plus cubic yards for coastal restoration projects.
More on snapper
The Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council is asking recreational fishermen to share their recent experiences with catching red snapper.
The statement read, “The council recognizes that as active fishermen, you may notice trends or interesting things happening in the Gulf that the scientists and managers may not be aware of yet. The Council relies on your on-the-water expertise to guide our current understanding of what’s happening.”
This public comment period deadline is 4 p.m. March 18 and comes in advance of a red snapper stock assessment this spring.
Offshore fishermen can email: gulfcouncil@gulfcouncil.org to find the “Fisherman Feedback” tool for red snapper.