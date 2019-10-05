Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Foundation uses its funds to support underfunded programs, seed money for start-up projects and research studies benefiting sportsmen statewide, and youth-targeted events statewide.
The foundation has donors, sure, but it relies on its annual fundraiser — A Wild Night — to make sure these programs get off the ground and continue to serve all ages and develop the information to better manage Louisiana's "wild" resources.
This year’s "A Wild Night" comes up at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Live Oak Arabians on Jefferson Highway in Baton Rouge.
It’s a uniquely Louisiana-catered event with live and silent auctions. You can get tickets and tables by calling LaWFF executive director Missy Fox at (225) 765-5100, by Email: mfox@lawff.org, or by visiting its website: lawff/org/wildnight.
Joe Macaluso