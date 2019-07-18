A week removed from tropical storm conditions dominating weather forecasts, perfect golf conditions set the tone as Nicholas Arcement and Carter Toms each shot 5-under par 67 to claim a share of the first-round lead at the 100th Louisiana Amateur Championship at Baton Rouge Country Club.
Arcement, a high school senior from Thibodaux, started his round at the 10th tee and birdied four of his first seven holes. He made the turn at 3-under after his only bogey of the day on the par-5 18th.
Arcement regained his composure making birdies on both front-nine par 5s, the fifth and ninth holes.
Arcement, who won the LGA junior amateur championship last week in New Orleans, has committed to play golf at LSU.
Toms, who will be a senior on this year’s LSU golf team, got to 6-under through 13 holes after three consecutive birdies. He took double-bogey at 14, but followed up with a birdie at 15 to get to 5-under. He finished with eight birdies on the day, and closed his round with three pars.
John Humphries of Woodworth, the 2003 LGA champion, was two shots off the lead after a 69. Only three other players were under par for the day: Gage Primeaux of Lake Charles (70) in fourth, and Greenwell Springs’ Dante Caldera and Shreveport’s Ryan Alford tied for fifth after shooting 71.
Including three consecutive birdies on holes 11-13, Humphries totaled four birdies in his round with a bogey at the 10th as his only blemish. Primeaux had only one bogey in his round, as well.
Caldera and Alford were a different story.
Starting at the 10th tee, Caldera had two birdies and a double bogey in his first five holes. He birdied 17 before heading to the front nine, where he took bogey at 4. Caldera birdied no. 8 to get to 1-under.
Alford had three birdies, two bogeys and a double bogey when he shot 1-over on the front nine. He was still 1-over when he reached the par-5 18th, and made an eagle to finish out his round 1-under.
Leaderboard
T1. Nicholas Arcement, Thibodaux67
T1. Carter Toms, Shreveport67
3. John Humphries, Woodworth69
4. Gage Primeaux, Lake Charles70
T5. Dante Caldera, Greenwell Springs71
T5 Ryan Alford, Shreveport71
T7 Michael Anderson Jr., Baton Rouge72
T7 Will Sumner, Monroe72
T7 Jarett Maurin, Ponchatoula72
T7 Triston Elston, Lafayette72
T7 David Griffin, St. Gabriel72
T7 John Talley, St. Martinville72
T7 Eddie Lyons, Shreveport72
T7 Stan Humphries, Monroe72
T15 Brian Kinchen, Baton Rouge73
T15 Ken Buchan, Monroe73
T15 Peter Hinnant, Lafayette73
T15 Stewart Perilloux, Zachary73
T15 Joey Kirkland, West Monroe73
T15 Todd McPherson, New Orleans73