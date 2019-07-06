MONDAY
RED STICK FLY FISHERS PROGRAM: 7 p.m., Joe Herring Room, Wildlife & Fisheries headquarters, Quail Drive, Baton Rouge. Call Gary Elbourne (225) 505-4997. Website: rsff.org.
THURSDAY
LOUISIANA FERAL HOG MANAGEMENT ADVISORY TASK FORCE MEETING: 9 a.m., Joe Herring Room, state Wildlife and Fisheries, 2000 Quail Drive, Baton Rouge. Call Dr. Jim LaCour (225) 765-2346. Email: jmlacour@wlf.la.gov. Webinar: Gotowebinar.com.
JUNIOR SOUTHWEST BASSMASTERS MEETING: 7 p.m., Seminar Room, Bass Pro Shops, Denham Springs. Age group bass tournaments for ages 7-10, 11-14 & 15-18 anglers. Thursday night followed 10 days later by tournaments, sites TBD. Call Jim Breaux (225) 262-0929/(225) 772-3026.
NEW ORLEANS FLY FISHERS FLY-TYING SESSION: 7 p.m., St. Francis Xavier Church Hall, 444 Metairie Road, Metairie. Call Joe Bandera (504) 888-2149.
FRIDAY
FALSE RIVER COOKIE JAR BASS TOURNAMENT: 7 p.m.-midnight, La Express launch, Jarreau. Fee $40/boat (two-angler boats; pay at store before launching). Weekly event through spring, summer. Call Storm Randall (225) 937-0489.
SATURDAY
INAUGURAL BRADLEY FREDERICK MEMORIAL FISHING RODEO: 6:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Hopedale Marina, 7600 Hopedale Highway, St. Bernard. Trout, Redfish, Sheepshead & Drum categories. Cash prizes. Benefits St. Augustine High athletics. Call Chimene Grant Saloy (504) 495-3011.
NBAA SOUTH LOUISIANA BASS MAFIA TOURNAMENT: Doiron’s Landing, Stephensville. Two-angler teams. Entry fee $100. Annual membership $40. Third in 8-tournament series. Email: Darren Anders: darrenanders309@gmail.com.
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
13th CONTRABAND FLY FISHING EXPO: Isle of Capri Casino Hotel, 100 Westlake Drive, Westlake. July 13, Noon-4 p.m.; July 14, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Fly fishing programs, tying demos, exhibitors, casting clinics, contests. Contraband Fly Casters event. Website: contrabandflycasters.net.
ONGOING
STAR/CCA-LOUISIANA: Summer-long rodeo in several coastal & offshore species. Coastal division for speckled trout & specially tagged redfish category. CCA membership required. Website: ccastar.com.
AROUND THE CORNER
JULY 16—LAFAYETTE KAYAK FISHING CLUB MEETING: 6 p.m., Pack & Paddle, 601 E. Pinhook, Lafayette. Call (337) 232-5854. Website: lafayettekayakfishing.com.
JULY 18—NEW ORLEANS FLY FISHERS FLY-TYING SESSION: 7 p.m., St. Francis Xavier Church Hall, 444 Metairie Road, Metairie. Call Joe Bandera (504) 888-2149.
JULY 18-20—DUCKS UNLIMITED STATE CONVENTION: Courtyard by Marriott, 142 Library Drive, Houma. Registration: $100, $150 Couples. Includes 6-9 p.m., July 19 annual Road Kill Cookoff. Website: du.org.
JULY 20—HIGHWAY 1 SLAMBOREE KAYAK FISHING TOURNAMENT: Topwater Marina, Leeville. Lafayette Kayak Fishing Club event. Open to public. Fee $35. Artificial tackle only. Heaviest combination of slot red, speckled trout, 12-inches minimum flounder, Leopard Red. Minimum top 5 payout. Website: lafayettekayakfishing.com.
FISHING/SHRIMPING
OPEN RECREATIONAL SEASONS: Red snapper season Fridays through Sundays (except Fourth of July holiday, July 4-7) in state & federal waters and all groupers except gag, goliath & Nassau groupers in state/federal waters.
CLOSED SEASONS: Recreational greater amberjack and gray triggerfish seasons state and federal waters. The amberjack season is scheduled to reopen Aug. 1.
SPRING INSHORE SHRIMP SEASON: Closed in all state inside waters (effective June 28), except the double-rig line in Breton and Chandeleur sounds, and open in state outside waters.
Email: jmacaluso@theadvocate.com