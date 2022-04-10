Masters Golf

Scottie Scheffler reacts after chipping in for a birdie as Cameron Smith is shown on the third hole during the final round of the Masters golf tournament, Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Augusta, Ga. 

 PHOTO BY CURTIS COMPTON, ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION VIA AP

Hole of the day

No. 3: Flowering Peach

Par 4, 350 yards

Sunday’s average: 4.00

Rank: 11

Eagles: 0

Birdies: 10

Pars: 32

Bogeys: 10

Double bogeys or worse: 0

How it played: The only par-4 at Augusta National under 440 yards, No. 3 proved again Sunday that a four-shotter doesn’t have to be monster long to be a great hole. Or pivotal. It was early, but it was here the tournament turned for Scottie Scheffler and Cameron Smith. Both hit their seconds below the plateau green, but Scheffler rammed home a scalding pitch shot for a birdie while Smith hit long and made bogey. What was a one-stroke lead for Scheffler was three again. That turned out to be his margin of victory over Rory McIlroy.

