Hole of the day
No. 3: Flowering Peach
Par 4, 350 yards
Sunday’s average: 4.00
Rank: 11
Eagles: 0
Birdies: 10
Pars: 32
Bogeys: 10
Double bogeys or worse: 0
How it played: The only par-4 at Augusta National under 440 yards, No. 3 proved again Sunday that a four-shotter doesn’t have to be monster long to be a great hole. Or pivotal. It was early, but it was here the tournament turned for Scottie Scheffler and Cameron Smith. Both hit their seconds below the plateau green, but Scheffler rammed home a scalding pitch shot for a birdie while Smith hit long and made bogey. What was a one-stroke lead for Scheffler was three again. That turned out to be his margin of victory over Rory McIlroy.