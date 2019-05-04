TUESDAY
CCA BATON ROUGE CHAPTER BANQUET: 5:30 p.m., Raising Canes River Center, 275 S. River Road, Baton Rouge. Tickets $25-$75, tables $750-$1,250. Call Nolan Reynerson (225) 952-9200. Website: ccalouisiana.com.
ACADIANA FLY RODDERS PROGRAM: 6:30 p.m., Grace Presbyterian Church Hall, 415 Roselawn, Lafayette. Call Bob Tabbert (337) 781-3650.
THURSDAY
JUNIOR SOUTHWEST BASSMASTERS MEETING: 7 p.m., Seminar Room, Bass Pro Shops, Denham Springs. Age group bass tournaments for ages 7-10, 11-14 & 15-18 anglers. Thursday night followed 10 days later by tournaments, sites TBD. Call Jim Breaux (225) 262-0929/(225) 772-3026.
FRIDAY
FALSE RIVER COOKIE JAR BASS TOURNAMENT: 7 p.m.-midnight, La Express launch, Jarreau. Fee $40/boat (two-angler boats; pay at store before launching). Weekly event through spring, summer. Call Storm Randall (225) 937-0489.
SATURDAY
WESTSIDE BASSMASTERS VETERANS OPEN: Safe daylight, Doiron’s Landing (either side), Stephensville. Registration 5 a.m. $150/boat. No fee for veterans. Donations benefit Wounded Warriors Project. Weigh-in jambalaya, soft drinks, door prizes. Call Darren Hernandez (225) 413-6139 or Joel Bezet (225) 776-6538.
NBAA SOUTH LOUISIANA BASS MAFIA TOURNAMENT: Canal Bank Landing, Diversion Canal, Head of Island. Two-angler teams. Entry fee $100. Annual membership $40. First in 8-tournament series. Email: Darren Anders: darrenanders309@gmail.com.
OAK POINT CLASSIC KAYAK FISHING TOURNAMENT: PAC Kayak Rentals, Pointe-aux-Chenes. Lafayette Kayak Fishing Club event. Open to public. Entry fee $30. Artificial lures only. Minimum top 3 payout. Heaviest stringer of 2 slot reds, 3 trout, optional sheepshead calcutta. Website: lafayettekayakfishing.com.
HUNTING SEASONS
See 2018-2019 Louisiana Hunting Pamphlet for bag limits, shooting times, other restrictions & state WMA season dates.
SPRING TURKEY: Through May 5, State Area A lands. Closed on Area B & C lands.
SQUIRREL: Through May 26, statewide, private lands only. Daily bag limit 3. Open on some state WMAs, but closed on all federal lands.
AROUND THE CORNER
MAY 13—RED STICK FLY FISHERS PROGRAM: 7 p.m., Joe Herring Room, Wildlife & Fisheries headquarters, Quail Drive, Baton Rouge. Call Gary Elbourne (225) 505-4997. Website: rsff.org.
MAY 16—NEW ORLEANS FLY FISHERS FLY-TYING SESSION: 7 p.m., St. Francis Xavier Church Hall, 444 Metairie Road, Metairie. Call Joe Bandera (504) 888-2149.
MAY 17-18–13th ITALIAN AMERICAN FISHING RODEO: Hopedale Marina, Hopedale. Scales open 4-6 p.m. May 17; 11 a.m.-3 p.m. May 18. Entry fee $40. Three places in Adult Division speckled trout, flounder, drum, redfish under 27 inches, sheepshead, bass & white trout (first place only) and first place in Children’s Division speckled trout, sheepshead, drum, redfish under 27 inches & redfish with most spots; 50/50 five speckled trout stringer ($50 entry). Benefits Children’s Hospital. Website: italianamericanfishingrodeo.com.
MAY 17-18—SPRING CATCH-N-EAT FLY FISHING TRIP: Louisiana marsh fly-fishing trip. Red Stick Fly Fishers event. Registration required. Call Randy Leonpacher (225) 769-1895. Website: rsff.org.
FISHING/SHRIMPING
OPEN SEASONS: Recreational all groupers except gag, goliath & Nassau groupers in state/federal waters.
CLOSED SEASONS: Recreational greater amberjack, red snapper and gray triggerfish seasons state and federal waters. Red snapper season will open May 24 in state and federal waters, and amberjack season will reopen Aug. 1.
SHRIMP CLOSURE: Open outside-waters area from northwest shore of Caillou Boca west to Atchafalaya River Ship Channel at Eugene Island and inside waters at the double-rig line in Breton and Chandeleur sounds. All inshore areas closed.
Email: jmacaluso@theadvocate.com