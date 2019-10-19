MONDAY-THURSDAY
GULF OF MEXICO FISHERY MANAGEMENT COUNCIL MEETING: Tremont House, 2300 Ships Mechanic Row, Galveston, Texas. Final action on action to modify for-hire multi-day trip possession limits. Other topics: National Marine Sanctuaries, allocation, the release mortality, modifications to the commercial IFQ, recreational greater amberjack, red grouper stock assessment. Meeting times: 8 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Monday; 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Tuesday & Wednesday (public comment, 2-5:30 p.m. Wednesday); 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m., Thursday. Website: gulfcouncil.org.
TUESDAY
LOUISIANA ALLIGATOR ADVISORY COUNCIL MEETING: 10 a.m., Joe Herring Room, state Wildlife & Fisheries headquarters, 2000 Quail Drive, Baton Rouge.
DOUBLE NICKEL BASS TOURNAMENT: 10:30 a.m., East Pearl River Launch, U.S. 90 Bridge. Weekly event for anglers 55 and older. Singles tournament (two allowed in boat but keep catch separate). Fee $15. Call Joe Picone (985) 630-4170.
LOUISIANA OYSTER TASK FORCE MEETING: 1 p.m., St. Bernard Port & Harbor Terminal, 100 Port Blvd., Chalmette. Boards/committees: Public Oyster Seed Ground Vessel Permit Appeals Board, 9:30 a.m.; Coastal Restoration Committee, 10 a.m.; Public-Private Oyster Seed Grounds Committee, 11 a.m.
THURSDAY
PUMPKIN PADDLE PARADE: 5:30-7:30 p.m., Wampold Memorial Park, Stanford Avenue, Baton Rouge. Halloween “float” decorations contest for canoes, kayaks & paddleboards. $10 rental from BREC available. Call BREC Outdoor Adventure (225) 272-9200. Email: outdooradventure@brec.org.
NEW ORLEANS FLY FISHERS FLY-TYING SESSION: 7 p.m., St. Francis Xavier Church Hall, 444 Metairie Rd., Metairie. Call Joe Bandera (504) 888-2149.
SATURDAY
GET OUT AND FISH! 7 a.m.-noon, Joe Brown Park, 5601 Read Blvd., New Orleans. Family fishing tournament, activities, demonstrations, raffles prizes. Ponds stocked with 1,000 pounds of adult size channel catfish. Anglers 16 and older must have a valid fishing license. First 100 registered youths get goody bag. Preregistration requested. Website: wlf.la.gov/get-out-and-fish-1.
HUNTING SEASONS
Note: Deer/Archery season have either-sex take allowed except where specified & except when there is a bucks-only modern firearms period. Self-clearing permits required on all wildlife management areas. WMA hunting permit required for ages 18-59. Check 2019-2020 state hunting pamphlet for specific hunting regulations & zones.
DEER/YOUTH ONLY: Oct. 20, 26-27 Salvador/Timken WMA. Oct. 20, Clear Creek, Pass a Loutre (shotguns only), Sabine & West Bay WMAs.
DEER/PRIMITIVE WEAPONS: Through Oct. 25, State Deer Area 2.
DEER/YOUTH ONLY: Oct. 26-27, Attakapas, Bayou Macon, Big Lake, Buckhorn, Dewey Wills, Grassy Lake, Sonny Gilbert, Pomme de Terre, Richard Yancey, Russell Sage, Sherburne, Spring Bayou & Thistlethwaite WMAs.
DEER/YOUTH ONLY & HONORABLY DISCHARGED VETERANS: Oct. 26-Nov. 1, State Deer Areas 1, 4, 5, 6 & 9. 17-and-younger hunters (hunter certificate required; adult/without weapon must accompany youth).
DEER/MODERN FIREARMS: Oct. 26-Dec. 3, State Deer Area 2 (still-hunt only).
DEER/YOUTH ONLY: Nov. 2-3, Joyce, Maurepas Swamp, Pearl River, Sandy Hollow (north tract) & Tunica Hills WMAs.
DUCKS/YOUTH WEEKEND: Nov. 2-3, Coastal Waterfowl Zone.
GEESE: Nov. 2-Dec. 8, statewide. Included specklebellies, blue, snow, Ross’ and Canada geese. (Take of Canada geese prohibited in portions of Cameron & Vermilion parishes.)
SNIPE: Nov. 2-Dec. 8, statewide first split.
DOVES: South Zone, through Nov. 17; North Zone, through Nov. 1 (second of three splits).
DEER/MODERN FIREARMS: Through Dec. 1, State Deer Area 7 (still-hunt only).
DEER/MODERN FIREARMS: Through Dec. 6, State Deer Areas 3 & 8 (still-hunt only).
DEER/MODERN FIREARMS: Through Jan. 5, State Deer Area 10 (still-hunt only).
DEER/ARCHERY: Through Jan. 15, State Deer Areas 3, 7, 8 & 10.
DEER/ARCHERY: Through Jan. 31, State Deer Areas 1, 2 & 4.
DEER/ARCHERY: Through Feb. 15, State Deer Areas 5, 6 & 9.
RABBIT/SQUIRREL: Oct. 5-Feb. 28, statewide, private lands only.
LICENSED HUNTING PRESERVES: Through April 30. Pen-raised birds only.
AROUND THE CORNER
OCT. 27—SOUTH LOUISIANA HIGHPOWER CLUB MATCH: 8:30 a.m., Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Range, St. Landry Road, Gonzales. NRA match rifle or service rifle, 200-yard/50-rounds match course. Fee $12 members, $15 nonmembers, $5 juniors. $15 annual club & Civilian Marksmanship Program membership (allows purchases from CMP). Call George Serrett (225) 389-6118. Email: gserrett41@cox.net.
OCT. 28—RED STICK FLY FISHERS FLY-TYING SESSION: 7 p.m., Goodwood Library, Baton Rouge. Call Sydney Dobson (225)892-1613. Website: rsff.org.
OCT. 31—NEW ORLEANS FLY FISHERS MEETING: 7 p.m., Lakeshore Marina, 7840 Lakeshore Drive, New Orleans. Call Jack Crais (504) 259-2329. Website: neworleansflyfishers.com.
NOV. 1-3—TOLEDO BEND RENDEZVOUS: North Toledo Bend State Park, Zwolle. Weekend fly tiers & observers from several states. Open to public. Fees: $10 day only, $20 overnight with meals. Gulf Coast Council, Fly Fishers International event. Website: gulfcoastcouncilffi.org.
NOV. 2—INAUGURAL BATTLE BETWEEN THE BAYOUS: 6:30 a.m. Weigh-in deadline 3 p.m. Sweetwater Marina, Delacroix. High school alumni to represent Louisiana private, public & parochial schools. Cash prizes for top 8 anglers & check to winner’s school. Entry fee: $50. Combined weight of two redfish (16 inches minimum, less than 27 inches) and three speckled trout (no live bait). Fishing begins at 6:30 a.m. and the weigh-in deadline is 3 p.m. at the marina. Website: delacroixfishing.com.
NOV. 2—TURKEY TROUT THROWDOWN KAYAK FISHING TOURNAMENT: 6:30 a.m.-2 p.m., Cypremont Point State Park. Open to public. Entry fee $25. Artificial lures only. Heaviest 5 speckled trout catch. Door prizes. Lafayette Kayak Fishing Club event. Website: lafayettekayakfishing.com.
NOV. 2—GET OUT AND FISH! 7 a.m.-noon, I-10 Park, 100 Rue de l’Acadie, Jennings. Family fishing tournament, activities, demonstrations, raffles prizes. Ponds stocked with 1,000 pounds of adult size channel catfish. Anglers 16 and older must have a valid fishing license. First 100 registered youths get goody bag. Preregistration requested. Website: wlf.la.gov/get-out-and-fish-1.
NOV. 2—SATURDAY TRAP SHOOT: 8:30 a.m., Southwest Gun Club, McComb, Mississippi. Weather permitting. ATA-style trap field/portable traps/25 singles or 12 pairs per round. Only 7½ shot size or smaller. Fee $5/round (cash/correct change only). Call Doug Bowser (601) 341-8797. Email: douglasmbowser@yahoo.com.
FISHING/SHRIMPING
OPEN RECREATIONAL SEASONS: Red snapper Oct. 20 & Oct. 25-27; amberjack through Oct. 31; and, all groupers except closed for the take of goliath & Nassau groupers in state/federal waters.
CLOSED SEASONS: Recreational red snapper & gray triggerfish season in state and federal waters.
FALL INSHORE SHRIMP SEASON: Open in all state inside waters.
